A new video from the Pacific Northwest Canola Association follows the crop as it goes from farm to table.
The target audience is consumers, farmers and industry members, said Karen Sowers, association executive director.
"There's a lot of misinformation out there in the media world about how canola oil is processed, or that it's bad for you," she said. "Our goal was to put to rest some of the misinformation and just tell it like it is, from when the seed gets put in the ground to when it comes out of the production process."
The video focuses on canola delivered to the Viterra Oilseed Processing plant in Warden, Wash.
The association received funding from Viterra and a grant from the U.S. Canola Association's Promote Canola Acres program, Sowers said.
A previous video focused on canola's role in soil health improvement.
Pacific Northwest farmers grew roughly 371,000 acres of the crop in 2021. Sowers expects acreage to increase.
"Seed supply is tight," she said. "Growers are being made aware — don't seed too early."
Several years ago, a late freeze forced farmers replant.
"That may not be an option this year, as far as seed supplies," she said.
Southern Idaho is expected to be an area of new growth, with both spring and winter canola acres, she said. Sowers estimates there is 4,000 to 5,000 acres in six counties.
She's been hearing from Idaho and Washington winter canola farmers that "it looks pretty good, but boy the moisture needs to continue, for sure."
Last year's winter canola acres weren't affected too badly, but spring acres were impacted by drought last year.
"The snow has helped, the rain has helped, but we're also a year behind on moisture from not having it last year," Sowers said.
Spring canola planting will likely begin in the next month, Sowers added.
Montana's acreage is 90% spring canola. Idaho and Washington farmers plant roughly 70% spring canola. Oregon plants 80% winter canola.
The association may release shorter videos directed to a grower audience, including drill calibration and scouting for insect pests, Sowers said.
