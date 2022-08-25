The state of Utah is suing the Biden administration over its designation of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in southern Utah.
The lawsuit alleges Biden’s October 2021 designation, which expands the boundaries of the monuments, constitutes an abuse of the president’s authority under the Monuments and Antiquities Act.
Biden’s action restored Bears Ears National Monument to 1.36 million acres and restored Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument to 1.87 million acres. President Trump drastically reduced the size of both monuments in 2017.
The lawsuit was filed Aug. 24 by the state of Utah and Kane and Garfield counties in U.S. District Court for the District of Utah.
It argues the Monuments and Antiquities Act “does not authorize the president to declare entire landscapes as national monuments.”
Citing the act, the lawsuit said Congress specified three limited categories for declaration as national monuments: historic landmarks; historic or prehistoric structures; and other objects of historic or scientific interest.
In addition, it limits the president’s power to preserving only the “smallest area compatible with the proper care and management” of the qualifying landmark, structure or object.
The lawsuit states the act “does not authorize the president to draw boundaries around an enormous land area and then stitch together hundreds of items and features within those boundaries to try to reverse engineer a landscape-scale national monument.”
In addition, the act does not authorize the president to reserve quantities of land untethered to the “proper care and management” of any qualifying landmark, structure or object, the lawsuit states.
The creation of a national monument carries with it restrictions that stifle local economic activity, inhibit local culture and tradition, lock up potentially critical minerals, prevent livestock grazing, destroy jobs and impose exasperating and costly burdens on local and state governments, the lawsuit said.
In a joint statement, Utah’s elected officials said they are challenging the repeated, abusive federal overreach to ensure Utah’s public lands are adequately protected and smart stewardship remains with the people closest to the land.
“These public lands and sacred sites are a stewardship that none of us take lightly. The archeological, paleontological, religious, recreational and geologic values need to be harmonized and protected. Rather than guarding those resources, President Biden’s unlawful designations place them all at greater risk,” they said.
“The vast size of the expanded Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments draws unmanageable visitation levels to these lands without providing any of the tools necessary to adequately conserve and protect these resources,” they said.
A congressional solution would be the more effective path for the conservation and management of Utah lands. This would include collaboration from state and federal agencies, tribal nations, local governments, citizens, the legislature and Utah’s congressional delegation, they said.
“A congressional solution could better guard the area’s resources by ensuring tribal access to sacred sites, providing federal agencies with the management tools and funding they need, channeling visitation into appropriate protected locations and giving local communities the funding and flexibility they need to thrive economically,” they said.
President Obama established Bears Ears National Monument in 2016, and President Clinton established Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in 1996.
