Bears Ears National Monument

Arch Canyon within the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. President Joe Biden has reversed former President Donald Trump's reduction of the size of three national monuments. The state of Utah has sued as a result.

The state of Utah is suing the Biden administration over its designation of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in southern Utah.

The lawsuit alleges Biden’s October 2021 designation, which expands the boundaries of the monuments, constitutes an abuse of the president’s authority under the Monuments and Antiquities Act.

