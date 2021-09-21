LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke to state agricultural regulators Tuesday at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture's annual meeting.
Tai assured attendees her team is pushing China to fulfill its obligations to buy U.S. farm goods under phase one of a bilateral trade agreement. Under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, she said her office is striving to hold Mexico accountable for biotechnology authorizations, ensure Canada and Mexico live up to their promises to American dairy farmers and look for opportunities to expand trade with other countries.
Derek Sandison, director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, led the Q & A.
China
"Trade is a two-edged sword," said Sandison. It can benefit farmers, he said, but it can also hurt them when other countries act unfairly.
Sandison asked Tai how she plans to hold China accountable to its commitment to buy U.S. agricultural goods under phase 1 of its trade agreement with the U.S.
"I want everyone to know that my staff here continues to work with China to implement its commitments under the phase 1 agreement, including those related to agricultural market access and purchases," said Tai.
The U.S., she said, is currently conducting a broader review of its trade relationship with China.
"We know that this is one of the most consequential relationships of our time," she said.
United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement
The U.S., Mexico and Canada are part of a free trade agreement called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.
In December 2020, Mexico announced its intention to phase out several major agricultural technologies, including biotech corn for human consumption by 2024. In 2020, the U.S. exported about $2.7 billion of corn to Mexico, according to USDA. Because about 90% of U.S. corn, soybeans and cotton are produced with biotechnology crops, Mexico's decision could impact exports.
"Mexico may be sliding on biotechnology provisions agreed to in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement and (its) commitment to science-based risk assessment of crop protection tools," Sandison said, and asked what Tai plans to do about it.
Tai said she is working with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to put pressure on Mexico.
"I know how important biotech product authorizations in Mexico are to U.S. growers," she said.
Dairy is another major concern under USMCA.
Canada has several policies that undermine the ability of American dairy farmers to sell into the Canadian market, including its dairy tariff-rate quotas, or TRQs, which protect Canadian farmers and processors at the expense of Americans. Will the USTR resolve this, Sandison asked?
"We will continue to work on that," said Tai.
Tai said her office has established a dispute settlement panel under the USMCA agreement. Panel members are currently reviewing Canada's measures with the goal of reaching a settlement.
In relations with Mexico, many U.S. producers want to export cheese under common names but are experiencing Mexican policy barriers. Tai said her office is also negotiating on this.
Other countries
Sandison asked Tai what her priorities are for trade partnerships with other countries.
"I remain in close touch with my counterparts in the UK and in Kenya," said Tai.
Tai said she's also exploring how to strengthen existing Trade and Investment Framework Agreements, or TIFAs, with countries including Indonesia and Taiwan.