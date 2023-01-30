USDA's second-highest-ranking executive, Jewel Bronaugh, said she will resign from her role as deputy secretary at the end of February.
Bronaugh cited family reasons for leaving the job.
"It is with mixed emotions that today I am announcing that I will step away from my role as deputy secretary in the coming weeks so I can spend more time with my family," she said in a statement in late January.
Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, wished Bronaugh the best and said he has appreciated working with her.
"We've enjoyed working with Deputy Secretary Bronaugh for the last two years of her tenure at USDA and we thank her for her service to America's farmers and ranchers," said Duvall.
As USDA's deputy secretary, Bronaugh pushed for further investments in food assistance for needy families, worked on programs aimed at encouraging farmers to undertake "climate-smart" practices and co-chaired the agency's first-ever equity commission.
The deputy secretary is a role of major importance at USDA as the second-ranking official at the agency. Whoever holds the position will work closely with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to cast the vision for the organization as a whole.
The deputy secretary must be appointed by President Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Six people familiar with the internal deliberations, including officials at the White House, USDA and on Capitol Hill, told the newspaper Politico that Xochitl Torres Small, a current undersecretary at USDA, is one of the top contenders to succeed Bronaugh.
Torres Small leads USDA's rural development branch, has been an advocate for rural broadband expansion and was formerly a Democratic member of Congress representing a New Mexico district. While in Congress, she was also a member of the House Agriculture Committee.
According to her official USDA biography, Torres Small grew up in New Mexico and is the granddaughter of farmworkers.
Pressed for further details on the likelihood of Torres Small versus another contender getting appointed for the role, a USDA official declined to comment.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.