Responding to the crises of 2020 allowed the agriculture community to demonstrate its resiliency, a top USDA official says.
"We all know, 2020 — crazy year," said Bill Northey, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. "Frankly, we did awful well, and a lot of folks making that all happen, to be able to get food continuously delivered to folks."
While the COVID-19 pandemic was "the biggest black swan of them all," the year also brought 30 named storms, record wildfires, a rare "derecho" wind storm in the Midwest and persistent drought, Northey said.
"Probably people don't even realize how much drought there was out there because of all the other things going on," he said.
Northey was the keynote speaker Dec. 16 during the Far West Agribusiness Association virtual conference.
He is the first under secretary to hold his title. The USDA's Risk Management Agency, Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Farm Production and Conservation business center were all combined. Realigning the agencies created opportunities for better coordination, Northey said.
Northey provided an update on the various programs through which the agency makes payments, including:
• The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provided $23 billion in relief payments. Less than $1 billion more is still likely to go out, Northey said.
• USDA made $5 billion in crop insurance payments in 2019. Enrollment for the 2021 crop year closes March 15.
• The agency made $7.5 billion in new direct and guaranteed loans, with $3.5 billion going to beginning farmers and ranchers.
• About 3.4 million acres were enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program. More acres came out of the program than went in, Northey said, with about 20 million acres currently enrolled. The Farm Bill sets a goal of about 25 million acres enrolled by the time it's due to be renewed.
"We'll see whether that grows and what that conversation will be the next time, on the size of what CRP should be," Northey said.
The current USDA team has started having conversations with President-elect Joe Biden's team to begin the transition, Northey said. He expected the next team to be made up of both familiar and new faces.
Northey "absolutely" encouraged the audience to reach out to the new team.
"I think they will be like me and our team here the last four years — they'll want to hear from you," he said. "They'll want a phone number so when that issue comes up that may relate to the kinds of things you originally talked about, they have somebody to reach out to."