sm census of ag vilsack.jpg

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks about the 2022 Census of Agriculture.

 USDA/Sierra Dawn McClain

The 2022 Census of Agriculture is underway.

"This is your opportunity to share your voice, uplift the value and showcase the uniqueness of American agriculture," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement to farmers.

