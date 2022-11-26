The 2022 Census of Agriculture is underway.
"This is your opportunity to share your voice, uplift the value and showcase the uniqueness of American agriculture," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement to farmers.
On Nov. 22, USDA began mailing survey codes to all known agricultural producers across the U.S., inviting them to respond to the census online at agcounts.usda.gov.
The agency will also send out paper questionnaires in December so farmers who prefer to fill out a paper form rather than an online one can do so. The online form, however, offers "timesaving features for busy producers," according to USDA.
"We recognize how valuable (farmers' and ranchers') time is, so we have made responding more convenient and modern than ever before," said Hubert Hamer, administrator of USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, or NASS.
All farm operations that produced or sold $1,000 or more of agricultural products this year are required to participate in the census or face a fine under Title 7 USC 2204(g) Public Law 105-113. Responses are due by Feb. 6, 2023.
The Census of Agriculture has been collected since 1840. NASS now collects data for a new census every five years.
The ag census aims to paint an accurate picture of American agriculture by pulling together data on farming and ranching in every state and territory into a comprehensive national database. It highlights a variety of data points, including land use and ownership, producer characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures.
USDA officials say the agricultural census helps influence policy and tell farmers' stories.
"The information gathered through the ag census influences policy decisions that will have a tremendous impact on ag producers and their communities for years to come," said Vilsack. "I strongly encourage all farmers, no matter how large or small their operation, to promptly complete and return their ag census."
Between ag census years, NASS considers revisions to its standard questionnaire to document changes and emerging trends in the industry. The 2022 questionnaire includes some changes and new questions, including about the use of precision agriculture, hemp production, hair sheep and updates to internet access questions.
By law, NASS is required to keep all information collected through the census survey confidential. The agency is only allowed to use the data for statistical purposes and must publish it in aggregate form to prevent disclosing the identity of any individual producer or farm operation.
NASS will release the results of the ag census in spring or summer 2024.
To learn more about the Census of Agriculture, producers can visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.
