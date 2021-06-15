In response to historic drought conditions in the West, USDA is offering $41.8 million to agricultural producers through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, or EQIP, to alleviate the immediate impacts of drought and other natural resources challenges.
“With all the emerging issues across the country, this (drought) is one of the big ones,” Terry Crosby, Natural Resources Conservation Service chief, told Capital Press.
Of the total funding, NRCS is setting aside $11.8 million directly for drought-related practices. A lot of that is set aside for conservation efforts in the Klamath Basin to address drought and water conservation, he said.
The majority of the funding, $30 million, is through a new EQIP option, Conservation Incentive Contracts, to maintain or improve existing practices and continue the great work farmers are already doing, he said.
The $11.8 million is through the NRCS’s flagship EQIP program to establish conservation practices to address drought, he said.
The funding is available to farmers and ranchers in Arizona, California, Colorado and Oregon, and the deadline for applications is July 12.
“We have a suite of practices. Some may need less water than others," he said.
It’s about finding what practices fit, whether the issue is soil erosion or water quality or quantity. Cover crops can help with erosion, water quality and water consumption and can be established pretty quickly, he said.
“We can help producers in those dry areas. We want anyone who’s interested to walk through our doors and talk to our conservationists,” he said.
The agency is focused on climate-smart practices with resiliency to reduce carbon emissions and soil erosion, address water quality and quantity and reduce wildfires.
“When you talk about conservation, a lot of what we do at NRCS is about climate,” he said.
There are a lot of emerging issues, such as drought in the West and flooding in the South, he said.
“We look at how we can help with emerging emergencies as they’re happening,” he said.
NRCS is piloting the drought-related practices and the Conservation Incentive Contracts in a small area this year and making more funding available nationwide next year, he said.
“We want to learn from this,” he said.
EQIP is normally a three- to five-year program with landowners focused on reducing erosion and water resource management in which farmers can apply for financial assistance of 75% to 90% of the cost, he said.
The incentive contracts are for five to 10 years and roll into what NRCS is already doing, he said.
NRCS will look at the cost to determine incentive payments to maintain already established practices, and that payment will vary geographically, he said.
“Costs of materials have gone up so much, sometimes we can’t keep up with inflation,” he said.
For more information about the Conservation Incentives Contracts, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov or contact a local Farm Service Agency office.
Funding
Arizona — $2.5million for forest management plans, tree/shrub establishment, timber stand improvement, range planting, prescribed grazing, brush management, woody residue removal
California — $22.8 million for forest management plans, timber stand improvement, cover crop, upland wildlife habitat, range planting, prescribed grazing, livestock watering systems
Colorado — $9 million for forest management plans, timber stand improvement, cover crop, upland wildlife habitat, range planting, prescribed grazing, livestock watering systems
Oregon — $7.5 million for conservation cover, cover crop, reduced tillage, resource conserving crop rotation, pasture and hay planting, prescribed grazing