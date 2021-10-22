USDA will make available up to $1.15 billion to expand access to high-speed internet in rural areas, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Friday.
He also said $50 million will be available for 105 rural distance learning and telemedicine projects.
“For too long, the ‘digital divide’ has left too many people living in rural communities behind, unable to compete in the global economy and unable to access the services and resources that all Americans need,” Vilsack said.
The investment is part of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda by prioritizing economic growth in rural America.
“As we build back better than we were before, the actions I am announcing today will go a long way toward ensuring that people who live or work in rural areas are able to tap into the benefits of broadband, including access to specialized health care, educational opportunities and the global marketplace,” he said.
USDA will begin accepting applications on Nov. 24 for loans and grants to expand the availability of broadband in rural areas through its ReConnect Program.
To be eligible for ReConnect Program funding, an applicant must serve an area without broadband service at required download and upload speeds and commit to building facilities capable of providing broadband service to every location in its proposed service area.
USDA will prioritize projects that will serve low-density rural areas with locations lacking internet access at required speeds.
USDA will also consider, among other things, the economic needs of the community to be served; the extent to which a provider will offer affordable service options; a project’s commitment to strong labor standards; and whether a project is serving tribal lands or is submitted by a local government, tribal government, nonprofit or cooperative.
USDA has simplified the application and has expanded the program significantly.
Applications must be submitted through USDA’s online application system.
To learn more about ReConnect Program eligibility, technical assistance and recent announcements, visit www.usda.gov/reconnect .
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.