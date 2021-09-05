The pandemic, natural disasters and looking at ways to create more opportunity for agricultural producers have kept things hopping at USDA since the new administration came into office in January.
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday said the agency has two main focuses.
“One, obviously, is to continue to do what we can to get on the other side of the pandemic and essentially mitigate the consequences of that situation on the food-supply chain and on farmers, ranchers and producers,” he said during Farm Journal’s “Farm Country Update” podcast.
The other focus is on what President Biden likes to call “build back better,” with opportunities that create more profit for producers, he said.
On the pandemic side, USDA has been busy getting assistance payments to farmers, getting support to local, regional food systems and responding to the specific needs in different commodity sectors, he said.
USDA is not finished yet by any means. There’s still more help and assistance to come in a number of different areas. But so far, it’s been about $11 billion in assistance, he said.
On building back better, the question is how to do that, he said.
“I think it boils down to more, new and better markets,” he said.
More markets start with exports, and USDA is forecasting record exports for marketing year 2021. That translates into better farm income, which is expected to be above the 20-year average for the first time in a number of years, he said.
USDA is focusing on ways to improve exports and following through on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to hold Canada to its commitments and open new markets in Mexico. It’s also working to create new market opportunity in Southeast Asia and focusing on China’s commitments in the Phase I Agreement.
It’s also working on new market opportunities domestically through local, regional food systems and giving producers the ability to access contracts for USDA’s emergency food procurement purchases.
On the “new” side of building back better, USDA is looking at ways agriculture can take advantage of a difficult circumstance with changing climate, he said.
“As we focus on sustainability, as we embrace climate-smart agriculture and the value-added opportunities that that creates, how can we capture that value added, how can we reward farmers for taking the steps necessary to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.
As for “better” markets, it’s really about open and transparent markets, fair markets, he said.
“That’s one of the reasons why we’re looking at strengthening the Packers & Stockyards Act,” he said.
USDA is also looking at ways to help existing meat and poultry processing capacity stay in business, particularly small or very small facilities, providing grants to modernize and expand operations, he said.
The agency also just announced a $500 million effort to significantly expand new processing capacity, he said.
USDA is also dealing with a number of challenges from Mother Nature — including fire, drought and Hurricane Ida — trying to provide assistance to affected producers, he said.
“I think our team in the first six, seven, eight months has been incredibly aggressive in trying to get resources to folks in need, trying to deal with the wide variety of challenges that we face,” he said.