ALAMOSA, Colo. — At a conservation symposium Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced his intent to use a $30 billion fund for large-scale climate pilot projects next year.
In the meantime, USDA is tapping into 10% of the fund for programs related to drought, market disruption relief, school meals and prevention of African Swine Fever.
"We've all been impacted by the pandemic, and it's also been true that while dealing with the pandemic, many in our country — particularly in the West — have also been dealing with the wrath of climate change in the form of a severe and profound drought, intense and raging wildfires and destructive and life-threatening storms and floods," Vilsack told attendees.
Farmers and ranchers have felt the impact of these disasters, Vilsack said, so USDA plans to leverage the fund to mitigate negative impacts.
The $30 billion comes from the Commodity Credit Corporation, or CCC, sometimes referred to as "ag's slush fund," a government-owned and -operated financial institution created in 1933 to "stabilize, support and protect farm income and prices."
Vilsack made two major announcements about how the fund would be used in the future. The first $3 billion investment has already been set in motion.
The second, called the Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Initiative, has not yet been developed.
Investments
• $500 million will support drought recovery and encourage adoption of water-smart management practices. This assistance is aimed at enabling USDA's Farm Production and Conservation agencies to deliver drought relief and to make the West more drought-resilient.
• Up to $500 million will be used to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF). "An African swine fever outbreak in the United States would have a devastating impact," said Vilsack. The money will be used to expand monitoring, surveillance, prevention, quarantine, and eradication activities through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
• $500 million will provide relief from agricultural market disruption. USDA will channel money into combating transportation challenges and other disruptions.
• Up to $1.5 billion will be used to provide assistance to help schools respond to supply chain disruptions. These funds will be used to help schools buy agricultural commodities. The money is also intended to help USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) improve school meal nutrition.
Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Initiative
Vilsack also announced a new USDA initiative that would use money from the CCC to fund large-scale climate pilot projects, including expanding conservation practices, monitoring greenhouse gases and developing carbon markets.
The concept of a market for carbon credits has been growing in popularity. But many of the West's agriculture department leaders say national carbon plan proposals don't work for Western farmers, where climate, crops, soil types and other factors vary widely.
Vilsack said it's important to him to hear feedback before moving forward with a plan.
USDA is asking farmers to provide comment on this initiative on or before 11:59 p.m. EST Nov. 1 via the Federal Register, Docket ID: USDA-2021-0010.