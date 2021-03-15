USDA is calling for public input on a climate-smart agriculture and forestry strategy in a Federal Register notice, which will be available on Tuesday.
The notice is an important step toward implementing President Biden’s executive order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, USDA said in a press release.
The order, signed on Jan. 27, states “America’s farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners have an important role to play in combating the climate crisis and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, by sequestering carbon in soils, grasses, trees, and other vegetation and sourcing sustainable bioproducts and fuels.”
The order directs Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to solicit input from stakeholders as USDA develops a climate-smart agriculture and forestry approach.
“USDA is committed to addressing climate change through actions that are farmer, rancher and forest landowner-focused and that create new market opportunities for the sector in a fair and equitable way,” Vilsack said.
“We want your ideas on how to position the agriculture and forestry sectors to be leaders on climate-smart practices to mitigate climate change. This includes making the most of USDA programs, developing new USDA-led climate strategies, strengthening existing markets and developing new markets that generate income,” he said.
The notice seeks information on four topics: climate-smart agriculture and forestry; biofuels, bioproducts and renewable energy; catastrophic wildfire; and meeting the needs of disadvantaged communities through USDA’s climate strategy.
Under the Biden-Harris administration, USDA is engaged in a whole-of-government effort to combat the climate crisis and conserve and protect the nation’s lands, biodiversity and natural resources, including soil, air and water.
Through research, conservation practices and partnerships, USDA aims to find solutions to agricultural challenges, enhance economic growth and create new streams of income for farmers, ranchers, producers and private foresters.
The comment period ends April 30.