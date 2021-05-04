Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will not reverse the Trump administration's relocation of two USDA agencies.
Vilsack is trying to minimize disruption and rebuild the workforce after USDA moved the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and Economic Research Service to Kansas City, Mo., in 2019, an agency spokesman said.
"The secretary has been clear that some staff will be located in Kansas City, some will be in the Washington, D.C. area, and others — especially hard-to-fill positions — could be anywhere else around the country thanks to our embrace of remote work, which allows us to go to the talent," Matt Herrick, a USDA spokesman, told the Capital Press. "Our staff has been through a difficult few years and the last thing we want to do is uproot families and lives all over again. Our priority now is rebuilding trust and morale, hiring unfilled positions, and reestablishing scientific integrity in our scientific and research agencies."
Sonny Ramaswamy, a former NIFA director, was an outspoken critic of the original move.
"I absolutely, vehemently, positively agreed that that was the worst decision that was made," he said. "Everything we built in one fell swoop was destroyed. It was all politically motivated, it was not based on science, it was not based on data."
Ramaswamy is now president of the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities in Redmond, Wash.
He praised Vilsack as "a responsible man ... never the kind who's going to (have) a knee-jerk reaction."
Ramaswamy agreed that it doesn't make sense to immediately "yank" the relocated employees back to Washington, D.C., noting many bought homes and are establishing their families in the new location.
The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated employees' ability to work from home anywhere, Ramaswamy said.
Damage done by the move continues to reverberate, Ramaswamy said.
"The agencies continue to have significant challenges as a result of the relocation," he said. "They're not able to fill positions. ... They're still struggling, they're still limping along. It's going to take several more years to get back to normalcy."
"Recognizing the reality that the agency now operates in two cities, the ERS administrator should have the authority to determine which functional positions are best placed in Washington or Kansas City," former ERS administrator Katherine Smith Evans said.
"Such authority will also help the ERS administrator to ensure a staff at least as diverse as the agency had pre-2020, which is essential to serving well the needs of our country," Smith Evans said.
Ramaswamy agreed, saying the leaders at NIFA and ERS can work with the Under Secretary for Research, Education and Economics and determine where staff members are needed.
"That would give some clarity and certainty to people," he said. "Any decision that's made has to be based on data, on evidence and on humanity."