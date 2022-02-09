Prince Edward Island, Canada, can resume exporting table-stock potatoes to Puerto Rico starting Feb. 9.
The exports are allowed if specific USDA requirements and Canadian Food Inspection Agency mitigations are followed, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a Feb. 8 release.
Canadian authorities in November voluntarily suspended exports to the U.S. of all Prince Edward Island fresh potatoes for consumption and planting following detection of potato wart disease. The suspension came in response to concerns USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service expressed.
The disease is not known to occur in the U.S., and there are no known treatments to control it.
Vilsack said USDA determined importing Prince Edward Island potatoes into Puerto Rico under specified conditions poses little risk of introducing the soil-borne disease, which reduces yield and marketability.
“It is critical that we base our agricultural trade decisions on sound science,” Vilsack said. “After considering Puerto Rico’s low risk for potato wart due to climate as well as the lack of a commercial potato production industry on the island, we are confident that with appropriate mitigations in place this trade can resume safely, and the U.S. potato industry will remain protected.”
National Potato Council CEO Kam Quarles said in a statement that the council “welcomes the safe resumption of trade between PEI and Puerto Rico that will allow the province’s growers to market their 2021 crop.
“We trust USDA and CFIA have put plans in place to strictly prohibit the resale of fresh potatoes to the mainland in order to prevent the potential spread of the disease to U.S. potato farms,” he said.
Quarles said the U.S. potato industry “anticipates the fulfillment of CFIA’s commitment to conduct 35,000 soil tests for the disease” on Prince Edward Island “to ensure it has identified which fields are cleared for export. That precursor will allow resumption of trade with PEI and the United States, consistent with the best available science.”
The National Potato Council estimates a direct cost of more than $300 million annually, and much more in indirect damage, if potato wart became established in the U.S.
Prince Edward Island grows about 25% of Canada’s potatoes.
