WASHINGTON, D.C. — Building on its efforts to expand meat and poultry processing capacity, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday announced nearly $3 billion to help transform the U.S. food system and make it more resilient.
“We live in a great time of disruption caused by a changing climate, a global pandemic and an unprovoked brutal war," Vilsack said. "All of which manifests itself in supply-chain disruptions, inflation, unprecedented natural disasters, growing global food insecurity and continued pandemic-related hospitalizations and deaths.”
“A transformed food system is part of how we as a country become more resilient and competitive in the face of these big and future challenges and threats,” he said.
A transformed food system will make it easier to adapt to and mitigate climate change while not sacrificing agricultural production by reducing the carbon footprint of food production, he said.
It will deliver a better deal for farmers, ranchers and consumers through more, new and better markets, also stimulating the rural economy. It will lead to better health outcomes by increasing access to healthy, locally grown food, he said.
It will also sustainably produce more food, allowing the U.S. to meet its global responsibility to ensure global food security, he said.
“The transformation that needs to take place has to be comprehensive. It has to touch on all elements of our food system,” he said.
There are four basic elements of the food system — production, processing, distribution and aggregation and market development — and the transformation has to wind through all of them, he said.
The system needs to sustainably grow and raise crops and livestock with net zero emissions, increase farm and rural income, build greater resilience across the entire food chain, provide access to nutritious food for all and guarantee equity of opportunity for all, he said.
“Building the system back better, stronger and more resilient requires an unprecedented approach, and that is what we are investing in at significant levels today,” he said.
In addition to USDA’s investments earlier this year of $1 billion for climate-smart agriculture and $1 billion to expand meat and poultry processing capacity, Vilsack announced several new investments to strengthen the food system.
Those investments include:
• $100 million to expand warehousing and refrigeration capacity at foodbanks and pantries.
• $150 million to expand technical assistance to make sure producers have access to USDA’s loan and conservation programs.
• $600 million to link local and regional producers to USDA commodity purchases for school feeding programs.
• $300 million for organic transition.
• $600 million for non-meat and poultry processing.
• $40 million for workforce training.
• $155 million to eliminate food deserts.
• $75 million for urban agriculture.
• $60 million for the Farm to School Program.
• $50 for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
• $40 million for the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program.
• $100 million for the new Healthy Food Incentive Program with a focus on schools.
• $400 million to establish a network of food business centers to share knowledge about USDA programs to support local and regional food systems.
• $200 million for specialty crop food safety certification.
• $90 million to prevent food loss and waste.
• $25 million to support technology for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.