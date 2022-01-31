USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack on Monday announced plans to increase capacity at the Port of Oakland, Calif., and improve service for shippers of U.S. grown agricultural commodities.
USDA is partnering with the Port of Oakland to set up a new 25-acre “pop-up” site to make it easier for agricultural companies to fill empty shipping containers with commodities.
Fewer containers have been made available for U.S. agricultural commodities, as ocean carriers have circumvented traditional marketing channels and rushed containers back to be exported empty.
As a result, many of these carriers have suspended service to the Port of Oakland. USDA is now taking action to reduce these shipping disruptions that have prevented U.S. agricultural products from reaching their markets.
“This partnership with the Port of Oakland builds on our aggressive approach to addressing challenges within the supply chain and sends a strong signal that we are committed to working across the administration and with state, local and private partners to mitigate complex port capacity and congestion issues and to keep American agriculture on the move,” Vilsack said in a press release.
“This creative partnership with USDA and the Port of Oakland will help American farmers and agricultural producers move their product to market while also making better use of empty containers that are causing congestion at the ports,” said Pete Buttigieg, U.S. secretary of transportation.
“After we helped set up inland pop-up ports at the Port of Savannah, we witnessed significant improvements in the flow of goods, and we expect to see similarly positive results once this Oakland facility is open,” he said.
The site will provide space to prepare empty containers beginning in early March. Agricultural companies and cooperatives will have easier access to these containers, which they will fill with commodities, restoring shipping services to agricultural products while relieving congestion.
The new site will also have a dedicated gate with the ability to pre-cool refrigerated shipping containers to receive perishable commodities, all while avoiding bottlenecks that would have resulted from entering the main area of the port.
Using Commodity Credit Corporation funds, USDA will cover 60% of the start-up costs and help cover additional movement logistics costs at $125 per container.
This project will enhance marketing of U.S. agricultural products through:
• Quicker pickup of empty containers as the main terminal is bypassed.
• Access to available equipment.
• Fewer unpredictable congestion surcharges for trucks.
This partnership is the culmination of regular and sustained efforts by the Biden administration through the Supply Chain Task Force, which includes Vilsack and Buttigieg.