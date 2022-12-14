sm farmland 3.jpg (copy)

USDA's Risk Management Agency hosted a Dec. 13 workshop focused on helping farmers better understand two insurance options: the Whole-Farm Revenue Program and the Micro Farm insurance option.  

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press File

Many farmers rely on federal crop insurance programs to keep their businesses afloat when something goes wrong, such as a natural disaster spoiling a crop. Insurance programs, however, can be difficult to navigate.

Dec. 13, USDA's Risk Management Agency hosted a workshop focused on helping farmers better understand two insurance options: the Whole-Farm Revenue Program and the Micro Farm insurance option.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you