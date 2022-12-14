Many farmers rely on federal crop insurance programs to keep their businesses afloat when something goes wrong, such as a natural disaster spoiling a crop. Insurance programs, however, can be difficult to navigate.
Dec. 13, USDA's Risk Management Agency hosted a workshop focused on helping farmers better understand two insurance options: the Whole-Farm Revenue Program and the Micro Farm insurance option.
At the event, three agency officials — Lane Webb, a risk management specialist; Sean Patrick, deputy director of insurance services; and Griffin Schnitzler, policy subject matter expert for the Whole-Farm Revenue Program — answered farmers' questions.
What is the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection Program, or WFRP?
The 2014 Farm Bill established the WFRP program partly to encourage farmers to diversify their crop mixes. The program allows a farmer to create a safety net for all commodities on a farm under a single insurance policy. The plan can insure up to $17 million in revenue.
What is the Micro Farm program?
USDA offered the Micro Farm program for the first time this year. It is a streamlined approach to the Whole-Farm program, with less paperwork, targeted at small-scale farms. It insures farms with approved revenue up to $350,000 in the first year and $400,000 for carry-over policies.
What information is required?
The Whole-Farm program requires a farmer to submit five years of farm tax forms, with a few exceptions. The Micro Farm program requires at least three years of tax forms.
Farmers may also need to submit supporting records, such as inventory or organic certification.
In 2023, applications will no longer require expense reporting to reduce the "paperwork burden."
Are the programs based on net or gross revenue?
Both programs operate on a gross revenue basis, said Schnitzler.
Can a farmer insure the whole farm and individual crops?
The Whole-Farm program does allow a farmer to stack policies.
The Micro Farm program does not allow additional individual crop policies, said Webb. For example, a farmer could not get both a strawberry policy and a Micro Farm policy. This may change, however, said Schnitzler. The Micro Farm program, he said, is "new and evolving."
What kinds of disasters qualify for cattle loss?
Any kind of unavoidable natural disaster that is listed in the policy would qualify, said Webb.
Is aquaculture insurable?
Yes, aquaculture producers can apply for WFRP or Micro Farm insurance, said Patrick.
What if a farm does not have a three-to-five-year tax history?
According to Webb, the WFRP and Micro Farm programs do require five and three years of tax history, respectively.
However, there is an exception: If a farmer buys, inherits or otherwise takes over at least 90% of an existing farm and the previous owner is willing to share tax records, the new farmer can use those documents to apply for insurance.
Can nonprofit organizations that farm get crop insurance?
Yes.
"Tax-exempt entities are eligible for WFRP," said Schnitzler.
What are standard premium rates?
"Premium rates vary significantly based on commodity mix, locations and amount of diversification," said Patrick.
He encourages farmers to talk with crop insurance agents.
