USDA is authorizing emergency procedures to help agricultural producers impacted by extreme drought conditions.
USDA’s Risk Management Agency is working with crop insurance companies to streamline and accelerate the adjustment of losses and issuance of indemnity payments to crop insurance policyholders in affected areas.
These new crop insurance flexibility is part of USDA’s broader response to help producers impacted by drought, in the West, Northern Great Plains, Caribbean and other areas.
The emergency procedures will authorize insurance companies to expedite the claims process, enabling producers to plant a new crop or a cover crop.
Emergency procedures allow insurance companies to accept delayed notices of loss in certain situations, streamline paperwork and reduce the number of required representative samples when damage is consistent.
These flexibility will reduce burdens on both insurance companies and producers to help mitigate drought effects, the agency said in a press release.
Producers should contact their crop insurance agent as soon as they notice damage. The insurance company must have an opportunity to inspect the crop before the producer puts their crop acres to another use.
If the company cannot make an accurate appraisal or the producer disagrees with the appraisal at the time the acreage is to be destroyed or no longer cared for, the insurance company and producer can determine representative sample areas to be left intact and maintained for future appraisal purposes.
Additional information is available at www.rma.usda.gov.