Fertilizer

USDA is offering grants to bolster U.S. fertilizer production.

 Getty Images

USDA is offering $500 million in grants to bolster U.S. fertilizer production to spur competition and combat price hikes caused by the war in Ukraine.

“Recent supply chain disruptions have shown just how critical it is to invest in the agricultural supply chain here at home, said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

