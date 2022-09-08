USDA is offering $400 million in grants to develop USDA Regional Food Business Centers to strengthen local and regional food systems and make them more resilient.
The centers will provide coordination, technical assistance and capacity building to help farmers, ranchers and other food businesses access new markets and navigate federal, state and local resources.
“These centers will provide comprehensive technical assistance to everyone across the supply chain, to producers, to processors, to distributors,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a virtual press conference on Sept. 7.
They will serve as USDA’s cornerstone in the development of local and regional supply chains, building on lessons learned during the pandemic, he said.
“I think that during the course of the pandemic we realized and appreciated that we needed to transform our food system, that as efficient as it was, it was not as resilient as it needed to be,” he said.
“We knew that it was going to be important and necessary for us to build a stronger, better and better-supported local and regional food system,” he said.
USDA knew that effort would provide an opportunity to create more, new and better markets for producers that would increase profitability and provide more choice for consumers, he said.
“Over the last 18 months, we've taken a number of steps to try to transform the food system. We’ve increased money and investment in local agricultural marketing efforts and farmers markets,” he said.
Some of those investments are focused on expanding local and regional meat and poultry processing and providing farm to school grants, workforce development and assistance for urban agriculture, all to encourage and build local and regional food systems, he said.
USDA has 50 programs to help build local food systems but realized it’s very hard for people to understand how to access them or even know about them, he said.
“It became clear to us that we needed to do a better job of creating a mechanism by which people could more easily access information about programs and get the kind of technical assistance and resources that will allow them to fully access programs,” he said.
The centers will allow USDA to provide a better understanding of available programs to invest in local and regional food systems and allow the agency to reinforce those programs, he said.
USDA is putting particular focus on unserved and underserved communities that are now looking at local and regional food systems as economic drivers, he said.
Funding for the program comes from the America Rescue Plan and will support at least six regional centers for up to five years. USDA has designated four of the centers in areas that need specific help and assistance. Those include a national Tribal center and centers in along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Delta and Southeast and Appalachia.
USDA has published a Request for Applications for the funding. All applications to lead a Regional Food Business Center must come from three or more eligible entities.
Applications must be submitted electronically through www.grants.gov by Nov. 22.
More information can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/local-regional/rfbcp .
