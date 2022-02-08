USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced a $1 billion investment in partnerships to support U.S climate-smart farmers, ranchers and forest landowners.
The new Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities will finance pilot projects that create market opportunities for U.S. agricultural and forestry products that use climate-smart practices and include innovative, cost-effective ways to measure and verify greenhouse gas benefits.
“America’s farmers, ranchers and forest owners are leading the way in implementing climate-smart solutions across their operations,” Vilsack said in a press release.
USDA will provide targeted funding to meet national and global demand and expand market opportunities for climate-smart commodities to increase the competitive advantage of American producers, he said.
“We want a broad array of agriculture and forestry to see themselves in this effort, including small and historically underserved producers as well as early adopters,” he said.
USDA defines a climate-smart commodity as an agricultural commodity that is produced using practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or sequester carbon.
Funding will be provided to partners through the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation for pilot projects to provide incentives to producers and landowners to:
• Implement climate-smart production practices, activities and systems on working lands.
• Measure, monitor and verify the carbon and greenhouse gas benefits associated with those practices.
• Develop markets and promote the resulting climate-smart commodities.
The primary applicant must be an entity, not an individual.
Funding will be provided in two funding pools, and applicants must submit their applications via www.grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on:
• April 8 for the first funding pool (proposals from $5 million to $100 million).
• May 27 for the second funding pool (proposals from $250,000 to $4.9 million).
USDA is specifically seeking proposals from entities serving all types of producers, including small or historically underserved producers.
Providing sufficient incentives to encourage producer participation and generating both verifiable greenhouse gas reduction and carbon sequestration benefits are critical to project success and will be considered in the evaluation criteria.
The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition said it is pleased to see USDA took many of the recommendations the coalition put forth last year in response to USDA’s request for information.
“We applaud the administration’s decision to make awards in two stages, which will help ensure the pilots are broadly accessible to organizations and efforts at a range of scales, as well as the inclusion of a priority on small-scale and historically underserved producer communities…,” Eric Deeble, the coalition’s policy director, said.
Chuck Conner, president of National Council of Farmer Cooperatives said USDA’s investment in a voluntary, incentive-based program to promote climate friendly farming practices represents an important step in agriculture’s work to address climate change.
“We are pleased that USDA’s program aligns closely with the recommendations put forward last year by the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance,” he said.
“The new marketplace opportunities that this partnership creates will give America’s farmers, ranchers and growers a direct stake in efforts to address one of the most pressing issues faced by our country,” he said.
National Milk Producers Federation said the initiative will provide significant opportunities for dairy producers to build on their proactive sustainability work.
“Such efforts are essential to help U.S. dairy farmers fulfill their environmental stewardship goals to become greenhouse gas neutral or better by 2025 and improve water quality while optimizing water use,” Jim Mulhern, NMPF president and CEO, said.