Farmers continue to increase their use of no-till practices, crop rotations, more efficient irrigation methods and advanced technologies, according to a report from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The report demonstrates the progress made through voluntary conservation over a 10-year period, comparing data from 2013-16 with data from 2003-06.
The report shows significant gains for soil health and carbon storage. It also identifies areas where additional and targeted nutrient-management strategies are needed.
The agricultural landscape continually shifted between the two survey periods. Demand for commodities increased, particularly for corn and soybeans, and higher prices encouraged more production, the report said.
A warming climate, longer growing season and seed technology advances extended the northern boundaries of corn and soybean production, where they replaced crops such as wheat, which has significantly lower average nutrient needs and fallow periods, the report said.
During the latest decade analyzed:
• Farmers increasingly adopted advanced technology, including enhanced-efficiency fertilizers and variable rate fertilization to improve efficiency, assist agricultural economies and benefit the environment.
• More efficient conservation tillage systems, particularly no-till, became the dominant form of tillage, improving soil health and reducing fuel use.
• Use of structural practices increased, largely in combination with conservation tillage as farmers increasingly integrated conservation treatments to gain efficiencies. Structural practices include terraces, filter and buffer strips, grassed waterways and field borders.
• Irrigation expanded in more humid areas, and as irrigators shifted to more efficient systems and improved water management strategies, per-acre water application rates decreased by 19% and withdrawals decreased by 7 million acre-feet.
• Nearly 70% of cultivated cropland had conservation crop rotations, and 28% had high-biomass conservation crop rotations.
The report estimates:
• Average annual water (sheet and rill) and wind erosion dropped by 70 million and 94 million tons, respectively, and edge-of-field sediment loss declined by 74 million tons.
• Nearly 26 million additional acres of cultivated cropland were gaining soil carbon, and carbon gains on all cultivated cropland increased by over 8.8 million tons per year.
• Nitrogen and phosphorus losses through surface runoff declined by 3% and 6%, respectively.
• Average annual fuel use dropped by 110 million gallons of diesel fuel, avoiding associated greenhouse gas emissions of nearly 1.2 million tons of carbon dioxide.
“While gains were made, shifts in crops, cropping patterns and tillage systems outpaced application research and guidance and industry capacity to deliver and apply nutrients efficiently,” the report said.
Consequently, subsurface losses of nitrogen and soluble phosphorous increased with the expansion of crops with higher nutrient demand and conservation tillage, which promote water infiltration and subsurface flow, the report said.
Improving the timing and application method of nutrients can allow production demands to be met while reducing the impacts of crop production on the environment, the report said.
“Recognizing the variability in conservation treatment needs within fields and addressing soil health and nutrient management as a system is critical to achieving the full benefits of advanced technology, tillage efficiency and conservation measures,” the report said.
The 75-page report is available at: https://www.nrcs.usda.gov .