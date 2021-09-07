With communities and grazing land burning out West, USDA is acutely aware of the needs of farmers and ranchers when it comes to disaster assistance.
The catastrophic fires are due to a combination of a number of factors, some that can be controlled and some that can’t, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the “Farm Country Update” podcast on Sept. 2.
Vilsack said climate change clearly has an impact and effect. The heat wave seen this summer in the West creates a drought, and drought creates drier conditions in the forests.
So a spark can ignite pretty significant fire, and that’s what’s being seen in a number of fires in California, he said.
“It is also the fact that over the course of many, many, many years, we have attempted to do forest management on the cheap,” he said.
“We have invested some money but not enough money in terms of hazardous fuel reduction in terms of getting that wood out of the forests so that when there is a fire, it’s not as catastrophic as we are currently experiencing,” he said.
He said that’s why it’s vitally important that Congress does its job on the bipartisan infrastructure and jobs bill and the reconciliation bill.
“Both of those bills contain significant investments that will accelerate dramatically our ability to remove that hazardous fuel to do better forest management. And with that, we should see reduced catastrophic fire risks,” he said.
But it’s going to take time, he said.
“We didn’t get into this mess overnight, we’re not going to get out of it overnight,” he said.
In the meantime, the government needs to look for ways in can provide help and assistance to producers who are negatively impacted by fire and drought, he said.
USDA has many programs to do that, but they’re relatively small and not as flexible as they need to be given the fact these challenges are now longstanding — spanning months and years, not days or weeks, he said.
“We really need to take a look at our disaster assistance programs to make the adjustments necessary to provide the flexibility so we can respond quickly to whatever the needs might be,” he said.
He said another part of the conversation is addressing climate change on the farm, and there’s clearly a change of attitude since he last led USDA.
“I think there was some skepticism and some concern back when I was secretary before. Now I think there is an opportunity for us to see and ask the question how can we take advantage of this challenging circumstance, where’s the opportunity side of this,” he said.
American agriculture in general and its leadership recognize it has to take it seriously, but it needs to be done in a way that creates new opportunity for farmers, he said.
“So part of it involves making sure that our conservation programs are adequately funded and that they’re targeted towards the climate-smart agriculture practices that farmers are already embracing and already using,” he said.
Again, the bipartisan infrastructure and jobs bill and the reconciliation bill contain resources that will dramatically increase the amount of investment USDA can make in climate-smart agricultural practices, he said.
Those practices will enable farmers to achieve more productive soils and cleaner water and put them in a position to reduce emissions and potentially take advantage of markets that might reward them for reducing emissions, he said.