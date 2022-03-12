USDA is extending its deadlines to apply for the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity.
“There has been a high level of interest in the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity, and we want to ensure that a diverse applicant pool is able to apply,” said Robert Bonnie, undersecretary for farm production and conservation.
The new deadlines to apply via Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. ET are:
• First Funding Pool: May 6, proposals from $5 million to $100 million.
• Second Funding Pool: June 10, proposals from $250,000 to $4,999,999.
The Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities will finance pilot projects that create market opportunities for U.S. agricultural and forestry products that use climate-smart production practices and include innovative, cost-effective ways to measure and verify greenhouse gas benefits.
USDA began accepting project applications for fiscal year 2022 on Feb. 7. Since then, agency officials have heard from many stakeholders that an extension would allow them to prepare more robust applications to further development of climate-smart markets for a diverse range of producers.
Funding will be provided to partners through the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation for pilot projects to provide incentives to producers and landowners to:
• Implement climate-smart production practices, activities and systems on working lands.
• Measure, quantify, monitor and verify the carbon and greenhouse gas benefits associated with those practices.
• Develop markets and promote the resulting climate-smart commodities.
The primary applicant must be an entity, not an individual.