Potato farmers bounce back (copy)

Potatoes are among the specialty crops included the expansion of enterprise unit crop insurance. 

 Brad Carlson/Capital Press File

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The USDA is expanding its insurance coverage options for farmers and ranchers who grow certain types of specialty crops.

Beginning in 2024, the agency will make enterprise units available for alfalfa seed, wild rice, forage grasses, mint, onions and potatoes. 

sm RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger.jpg (copy)

Marcia Bunger, administrator of USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you