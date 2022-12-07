Small-scale farmers received the bulk of payments from USDA's conservation programs, but most other payments generally tracked the size of the farms, a USDA economist says.
Overall, 34% of U.S. farms reported receiving a government payment in 2021.
An analysis by USDA’s Economic Research Service broke down the distribution of government payments from the Conservation Reserve Program, working land conservation payments, pandemic assistance and other programs.
The greatest amount of CRP payments went to small-scale family farms in 2021, said Noah Miller, ERS agricultural economist, in a webinar on Tuesday.
Those farms received 84% of USDA’s CRP payments. Midsize family farms received 6%, large family farms received 4%, very large family farms received 1% and nonfamily farms received 5%.
In contrast, nearly two-thirds of working lands payments — such as the Environmental Quality Incentives and Conservation Stewardship programs — went primarily to large-scale family farms, he said.
Commodity-linked and other payments closely followed the value of farms' production, he said.
For example, midsize and large family farms and non-family farms accounted for 82% of total value of production and received 78% of those payments, he said.
The distribution of pandemic-related assistance also followed the value of production, with 36% going to small-scale family farms and 56% going to midsize and large-scale family farms, he said.
“Overall, 34% of all farms reported receiving some type of government payment in 2021, which was a decline from 40% in 2020,” he said.
The analysts also detailed whether pandemic-related payments came from USDA, the Small Business Administration, known as the SBA, or other federal, state or local programs.
They found 32% came from USDA, 62% came from SBA and 6% came from other programs.
“This is a switch from the previous year, where the majority of pandemic assistance farmers received came from USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance program, or CPAP,” he said.
That switch could be associated with the timing of program enrollment. SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program in 2021 ran from Jan. 1 through May 31. CPAP reopened from April 5 through Oct. 12, he said.
As for federal crop insurance, 14% of U.S. farms participated in 2021. Participation rates varied widely across farm specialization, he said.
In 2021, 60% of farms producing major row crops including cotton, corn, soybeans, wheat, peanuts, rice and sorghum purchased federal crop insurance, he said.
Participation was lowest, at or under 5%, for retirement farms, very large farms and non-family farms, he said.
Taken as a whole, small family farms made up a majority of participants in federal crop insurance programs. They accounted for 25% of all harvested cropland acres and 10% of all federal crop insurance indemnities, he said.
“Although midsize and large-scale family farms made up 8% of all U.S. farms in 2021, they accounted for 40% of federal crop insurance participants, 66% of all harvested cropland acres and received 84% of indemnities from federal crop insurance,” he said.
