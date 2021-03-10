USDA says it is open to suggestions for changing or replacing its Farmers to Families Food Box program, established under the Trump administration to simultaneously help farmers and hungry families.
During the past 10 months, the agency has spent almost $5.5 billion on the program and delivered about 143.5 million food boxes.
USDA now has $1.5 billion at its disposal for a new round of contracts, but under the new administration, officials are considering replacing the existing model.
"While the food box effort served some communities well, it faced challenges in others," USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service, which oversees the food box program, said in a statement.
Under the food box program, USDA pays contractors such as food companies to buy food — including fresh produce, cooked meat and dairy products — at the local level. These contractors then package and deliver it to food banks and other outlets. Officials created the program to simultaneously provide farm fresh food to families during the pandemic and provide a market for farmers' goods.
Over the past year, some farmers and organizations have praised the agency for its work, calling the program an effective model for hunger relief, while others have criticized the Farmers to Families Food Box program as inefficient and claimed it overlooked the needs of small and disadvantaged farms and vendors along with families on food stamps.
Last week, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the food box program might emerge in a new format, but a decision about the specifics was yet to be made.
The food box program as it currently exists will be funded through April. After that, USDA is free to alter or replace the program — and the agency is calling for feedback.
In an announcement, USDA said it will hold a virtual listening session March 22 and accept public comments through March 31.
Farmers can submit comments and suggestions about the food box program to USDA through midnight EDT on March 31 via https://bit.ly/3bwEYoz or by email to AMSCOVIDStimulus@usda.gov.
To attend the listening session March 22, which will take place on Zoom at 2-5 p.m. EDT, register in advance by midnight EDT March 17 https://bit.ly/3v92akG.
Some high-profile groups have already submitted suggestions to USDA.
Monday, around the same time USDA asked for feedback, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, or NASDA, submitted seven suggestions for the agency to reform its food box program. These included sourcing more types of meat, including more disadvantaged farmers and vendors in the program, considering how more small farms and distributors can participate and packing the boxes with more local foods.
"These recommendations will encourage and increase participation of local farmers and vendors as well as ensure USDA can make a greater difference in the local communities who need it most," wrote Barbara Glenn, CEO of NASDA.
Harvard Law School’s Food Law and Policy Clinic and the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition also created a report with eight recommendations for improvement.