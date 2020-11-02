USDA has announced the contractors for the fourth round of purchases for the agency's Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The agency authorized up to $500 million for a fourth round of purchases starting Nov. 1 — a move that extends the program to the end of 2020. The program, which has given more than 110 million food boxes to families nationwide during COVID-19, had previously been slated to expire at the end of October.
The program distributes food originally designated for institutional foodservices such as restaurants and schools, many of which have been closed or curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several contractors and nonprofits told the Capital Press the third round had a slow start, and some farmers who didn't get their contracts renewed say the program has left them with acres of crops they can't afford to harvest. Despite its failings, farm leaders say the program has helped both agricultural industries and hungry families.
“I’m gratified by the overwhelmingly positive response to the Farmers to Families Food Box program from families, distributors, food banks, faith-based organizations and nonprofits in communities across the country," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement.
Not everyone is happy with the program.
Across the nation, several farms have issued public statements and written letters to USDA expressing their frustration that they planted crops expecting to continue into the next round of the food box program, only to have their contracts canceled without explanation in favor of other contractors. This, they say, has left them with excess crops that have no market.
In a statement, USDA said it chose new contractors to award based on the pricing submitted for the delivery locations proposed, box content, last mile delivery plans, means testing compliance, and support of small and local or regional food systems. The agency also said it took into account feedback from anti-hunger groups.
Some farms and food companies chose to back out of the program of their own volition.
Mac Riggan, marketing director at Chelan Fresh in Chelan, Wash., was an approved contractor when the program launched earlier this year and has since withdrawn.
Chelan Fresh was tasked with filling boxes with apples, onions and potatoes, but Riggan told the Capital Press that as the program evolved, it became obvious consumers wanted more diverse boxes with meat, cheese and other foods — "not just four pounds of potatoes."
"I think that's what it came to. It was hard for us and our growers to step back, and that had a bit of an impact on us. But we couldn't offer all the food items people wanted, so I think it was just the right thing to do," said Riggan.
Local food bank leaders told the Capital Press Chelan Fresh continues to serve the community in other ways, including by donating to hunger relief programs directly.
Although USDA's food box program has critics, many farming and food leaders say it has overall been a success.
"We're certainly pleased with the program overall. There might be mistakes, but it's had really positive effects," said Gail Greenman, director of national affairs at the Oregon Farm Bureau.