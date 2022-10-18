USDA is helping to keep farmers on the farm and helping others return to farming, announcing $3.1 billion for borrowers of USDA direct or guaranteed loans.
“We’re basically getting them current and keeping them on the farm,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a telephone conference on Tuesday.
USDA expects the funding, as well as pandemic relief funding, will help 34,000 to 35,000 borrowers get to a better place, he said.
The focus is to keep farmers on the farm and give them peace of mind. Literally thousands of farmers will breathe a little easier, he said.
Rather than waiting until a borrower is in foreclosure, USDA is going to be proactive to ensure farmers are “staying on the farm, taking care of their families and taking care of their communities,” he said.
USDA’s relationship with borrowers in distress has been somewhat adversarial, but the agency is going to be proactive and work with farmers, he said.
“The point of this is we’re now in a position to help them stay on the farm,” he said.
Today’s announcement is long overdue, said Jewel Bronaugh, USDA deputy secretary.
At-risk farmers “have been in need of a lifeline for far too long,” she said.
The plan is to keep farmers farming and keep land in agriculture by adding tools, resources and flexibility and responding quickly, she said.
The distressed farmers needing assistance share two things in common — they couldn’t get a loan anywhere else than USDA and they didn’t make their loan payment, Vilsack said.
More than 13,000 distressed borrowers have already received nearly $800 million provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
About 11,000 of those borrowers with delinquent loans were brought current, giving them peace of mind until the next annual payment due in 2023, he said.
USDA also resolved the debt of about 2,100 borrowers who had their farms foreclosed on and still had remaining debt.
Another $500 million is planned to assist 1,600 borrowers who are facing bankruptcy or foreclosures and another 14,000 borrowers USDA suspects are confronted with cash flow problems.
The average already paid out to distressed farmers is $52,000 on a direct loan, $101,000 for those who have gone into foreclosure and $172,000 on guaranteed loans.
USDA will also administer $66 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to support 7,000 direct loan borrowers who used the disaster-set-aside option to move their scheduled payments to the end of their loan.
USDA provides loans to about 115,000 producers who can’t obtain sufficient commercial credit through direct and guaranteed farm loans. Those loans do not include farm storage facility loans or marketing assistance loans.
