Since hemp was legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill, the USDA has been working to develop consistent production rules that state programs will need to follow.
On Jan. 15, the agency announced its final hemp rule, which is scheduled to go into effect March 22.
The final rule addresses a few concerns growers voiced about the USDA's interim hemp rules, most notably, raising the "negligent threshold" for hemp to 1% total THC.
By rule, hemp cannot contain more than 0.3% THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the compound in cannabis plants that gets users high. Previously, Oregon regulators only tested for Delta-9 THC, which is the intoxicating form of the compound.
However, standing hemp contains another form of the compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, or THC-A, that converts to Delta-9 THC when heated. The USDA has ordered testing for total THC levels, including THC-A.
In its interim rule, the agency stated that growers could be found negligent if their crop exceeded 0.5% total THC. That was raised to 1% in the final rule, allowing some added breathing room.
The final rule also extends the time period for growers to collect samples before harvest, from 15 to 30 days, much to growers' relief. But it still contains a controversial provision requiring hemp testing be done at labs certified by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Oregon has no such labs, with the closest being in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.
The 300-page final hemp rule goes on to detail licensing and record-keeping requirements, as well as procedures for testing hemp and disposing of plants that exceed THC limits.
Greg Ibach, USDA undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs, said the final rule "brings to a close a full and transparent rule-making process that started with a hemp listening session in March 2019."
"USDA staff have taken the information you have provided through three comment periods and from your experiences over a growing season to develop regulations that meet Congressional intent while providing a fair, consistent, science-based process for states, tribes and individual producers," Ibach said in a statement.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture plans to meet later this year to craft its own set of draft rules for hemp to comply with the USDA final rule. Until then, the department says it will not be making any changes during the 2021 growing season.
States have until Jan. 1, 2022 to operate under their existing state plans approved by the USDA. ODA says it will submit a new state plan for review before the end of 2021, and is seeking full authority from the 2021 Legislature to make changes needed to meet federal requirements — specifically around authority to conduct background checks.