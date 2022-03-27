USDA is accepting applications for an agricultural trade mission to the United Kingdom June 22-24.
The mission offers U.S. growers, producers and exporters the opportunity to explore the market in the U.K.
Consumer-oriented foods and beverages are the most important sector for U.S. agricultural exports to the U.K, accounting for more than $1 billion of the $2.7 billion of exported U.S. agricultural and related products to the U.K in 2021.
“The U.K. is the third-largest economy in Europe and its consumers demand the world-class products available from U.S. agriculture producers,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
“This mission can open doors to this critical market for U.S. ag exporters regardless of their size and products,” he said.
As U.K.’s demand for U.S. consumer-oriented food and beverages increases, the market delivers strong potential for U.S. exporters of processed products, dried and processed fruit, nuts, fish and seafood, fresh produce, organic products, U.S. ethanol and wood pellets, USDA said.
USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service will give trade mission delegates a platform to conduct face-to-face meetings for the first time since the pandemic began and receive in-depth market briefings and tours from Foreign Agricultural Service and industry trade experts who can facilitate the export of U.S. products to the U.K.