USDA is accepting applications from U.S. exporters for a trade mission to Nairobi, Kenya, and Zanzibar, Tanzania, that will take place Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.
The mission will offer U.S. agribusinesses the opportunity to unlock new opportunities in East and Central Africa, where strong economic growth is driving demand for imported food and farm products.
Kenya is the economic, financial and transport hub for East and Central Africa. While in Nairobi, trade mission delegates will meet potential customers from across Sub-Saharan Africa. They’ll then head to Zanzibar, in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Tanzania, which is a historic trading hub with a thriving tourism sector.
“The Foreign Agricultural Service team looks forward to introducing U.S. exporters to the many business opportunities that exist in East and Central Africa,” said FAS Administrator Daniel Whitley.
“Our staff and other experts from the region will provide in-depth market briefings, and we’ll also arrange targeted business meetings, site visits and other networking opportunities with potential importers, processors, distributors and local officials,” he said.
Increasing trade and investment between the U.S. and Africa is a key priority for the Biden administration, as evidenced by the U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Prosper Africa Initiative, he said.
The deadline to apply for the trade mission is Aug. 12. Complete information is available at: https://bit.ly/3BGL43u
