Researchers at the University of Idaho have found a possible correlation between some agricultural chemicals and cancer in adults and children after analyzing data in 11 western states.
Alan Kolok, director of the university’s Idaho Water Resources Research Institute, and Naveen Joseph, a postdoctoral fellow at the institute, with colleagues at the Northern Arizona University analyzed federal and state health and agricultural data and found that some agricultural pesticides — primarily fumigants — may be associated with cancer among adults and children in the western U.S.
“What we wanted to do was do a geographic approach to cancer and to address whether or not the trends that we saw could be related to one or more chemicals,” Kolok said.
They were hoping to get closer to a causative agent than other studies that looked at geographic variation in cancer untied to any prospective initiating factor. What they found was that cancer appeared to be linked to the pesticide load, he said.
The researchers analyzed pesticide use and the incidence of cancer, weighted for population.
“We saw the same thing over and over. Fumigants tended to be associated or correlated with cancer incidence,” he said.
Digging deeper, they found a strong association between cancer incidence and metam, the fumigant used most often.
“It doesn’t mean metam is causing cancer, but rather that it was found to be associated with increased cancer incidence. We’re not trying to be alarmists,” he said.
The findings mean more research needs to be done by laboratories that can perform carcinogen assessment, such as long-term exposure in mice and rats or cell culture experiments, he said.
The research focused on 22 pesticides used most in the western states. They tended to be fumigants or herbicides.
Of the 11 states, fumigants dominate in the western region of Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. Herbicides dominate in the eastern region that includes Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico and Utah. The pesticides are applied at roughly equivalent rates in Arizona.
Prior to the study, the researchers weren’t aware that fumigants dominated in the western region of the West and herbicides dominated in the eastern region.
“That was striking. That in itself was a really surprising finding that we did not expect,” he said.
The research found more incidences of cancer in the states where fumigants are used to produce food such as vegetables and fruit — as opposed to the states that use mostly herbicides to grow grains.
“In general, the states farther west have higher per capita rates of both pediatric and adult cancer relative to further east. That was surprising. … We didn’t expect the difference in states to be as dramatic as they are,” he said.
It doesn’t necessarily mean fumigants cause cancer; there could be another cause. But it should be investigated, he said.
“The power in what we found was that we didn’t just find it once, we found it three times,” he said.
The same results showed up in two studies that assessed county and state levels in the 11 states and the county level in Idaho, and the fumigant metam showed a significant association to cancer incidence in each study, he said.
“Our work is really a call to action. … It’s not a call to alarm,” he said.
More research needs to be done to take a closer look, he said.
Interestingly, the researchers found no association between glyphosate and cancer incidence. The herbicide has been the target of lawsuits seeking to associate it with cancers.
“That was surprising to us, both atrazine and glyphosate. We expected them to light up (as they have been indicated in cancer incidence in other studies), however, we didn’t see that,” he said.