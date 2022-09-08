Cow

Cattle prices are expected to remain strong, University of Missouri researchers say.

Most of the high commodity prices farmers and ranchers have been receiving may not last, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.

The university's Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute has just updated its yearly baseline outlook report on what might be happening in global markets over the next five years, noting this year’s elevated commodity prices.

