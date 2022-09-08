Most of the high commodity prices farmers and ranchers have been receiving may not last, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
The university's Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute has just updated its yearly baseline outlook report on what might be happening in global markets over the next five years, noting this year’s elevated commodity prices.
“Prices are up for most of the major crops, for most livestock products as well," Pat Westhoff, FAPRI director, said in a podcast on the report.
The war in Ukraine has obviously contributed to higher prices, as has unfavorable weather in South America, Europe and the U.S., he said.
“As we look ahead, if we were to have more normal weather … and if the war in Ukraine eventually comes to a close, we could see some downward pressure on commodity prices,” he said.
FAPRI expects prices received in the current marketing year will be the highest in its projection for the next five years, he said.
“The one exception to this rule is cattle. We do expect to see higher cattle prices for the next several years,” he said.
Drought in many cattle-producing regions, higher production costs and other factors have resulted in a decline in cattle numbers that will translate into less beef production in 2023 and beyond, he said.
“That should put upward pressure on beef prices,” he said.
FAPRI economists expect fed steer prices to increase $8.63 a hundredweight in 2023 to $150.98 and to $159.39 by 2026.
The projection for 600-650 pound Oklahoma feeder steers is a $7 per hundredweight increase in 2023 to $197.54 a hundredweight, with the price climbing to $220.45 in 2026.
Other commodities don’t fair as well in the five-year outlook.
The wheat price is expected to drop from $9.05 a bushel this marketing year to $7.11 next year, declining to a low of $5.77 by 2027-2028. The all hay price is expected to drop from $217.18 a ton this marketing year to $192.16 next year, declining to a five-year low of $165.36 in 2026-2027.
The all milk price is expected to drop from $25.09 a hundredweight in 2022 to $22.32 in 2023 and to $19.66 in 2026.
“These baseline projections give stakeholders an idea of what to expect in the years ahead under one plausible set of assumptions,” Westhoff said.
“It also serves as a benchmark when we evaluate the impacts of a change in policy or a change in any other factors that drive agricultural markets,” he said.