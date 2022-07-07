The Surface Transportation Board, a federal agency that regulates transportation, has ordered Union Pacific Railroad Co. to improve its service to Foster Farms, a major chicken grower and manufacturer.
The board's order came after complaints from the poultry company that Union Pacific wasn't delivering feed on schedule to the company's chicken farms in California.
Foster Farms told the board in a letter on June 15 that since February it has faced challenges getting the animal feed it needs — primarily corn meal — from the Midwest to Foster Farms' facilities in Traver and Turlock, Calif.
Foster Farms wrote in the letter that its California facilities rely on "huge quantities of corn" that must be delivered by rail each week to feed chickens. The company says that in the past, Union Pacific delivered the feed "with reasonable regularity," but since February it has failed to do so. Foster Farms said it has recently seen a "substantial, measurable deterioration of rail service."
UP's service failures, wrote the poultry company, "have resulted in numerous instances where Foster Farms has suspended its production and distribution of feed for tens of thousands of dairy cattle and tens of millions of chickens and turkeys, which consume corn meal supplied by Foster Farms."
As a result, the company said, "millions of chickens will be killed and other livestock will suffer because of UP's service failures."
Foster Farms wrote that it has also incurred "considerable costs" attempting to find alternative means and transportation modes to ship corn to its facilities.
Foster Farms asked the board to order UP to prioritize the movement of 100-car unit trains of corn to Foster Farms' facilities.
On June 17, the board agreed to Foster Farms' request, issuing an emergency service order that requires UP to perform on its service commitments and prioritize corn shipments to Foster Farms' facilities. The board wrote that an emergency order was "warranted" while the agency investigates the underlying issues and reviews the remainder of Foster Farms' petition.
Under the emergency order, the service improvements include prioritizing the assignment of crews to Foster Farms' unit trains at loading points, prioritizing Foster Farms' unit trains on the UP system and assigning and retaining sufficient locomotives to Foster Farms' trains so that there's enough locomotive power to make the long-distance trips from the Midwest to California.
On June 28, Foster Farms requested that the board continuing monitoring UP for at least the initial 30-day emergency period.
July 1, the board granted this request and agreed to continue monitoring the situation.
Foster Farms did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Union Pacific Railroad Co. did respond but declined to comment on details.
"I appreciate (the Capital Press) reaching out, but we are in our quiet period before our (second quarter) earnings announcement and cannot comment," said Robynn Tysver, spokeswoman for Union Pacific.