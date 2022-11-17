Sweet. Sour. Salty. Bitter.
They are four of the five basic taste sensations.
Umami, or savoriness, is the fifth. It’s an important aspect of many familiar foods, but it’s not as well-known to farmers and consumers as the other four.
Yet.
Many chefs say they expect consumers’ understanding and awareness of umami to grow.
While umami isn’t a household word, everyone has experienced it in their day-to-day dining.
“It’s one of those things that’s a little hard to define,” chef Leif Benson said. “It’s kind of an earthy, meaty, rounded flavor that is at the back of the palate that just makes a certain amount of satisfaction.”
Salty, sweet, sour and bitter “sort of stab at you,” Benson said, but umami is “that comforting background flavor. It just makes a satisfying meal when you have that.”
Sweetness is usually detected on the tip of the tongue, acids on the sides and bitterness at the back of the tongue and throat, said Aaron Guerra, instructor and chef at the Tod and Maxine McClaskey Culinary Institute at Clark College in Vancouver, Wash.
Umami affects the roof of the mouth, Guerra said.
“We call it a full mouthfeel,” he said. “You can’t taste it like, ‘Oh, I know that’s umami.’ Umami isn’t a taste, it’s a sensation.”
Understanding umamiUmami is one of Guerra’s favorite topics to discuss with his class.
In a blind tasting, his students identify samples and determine whether they have umami.
“Umami is three different compounds that come together,” Guerra said.
They are:
• Glutamates, the natural ingredients of fermented foods such as soy sauce and cheese.
• Inosinates, found primarily in meat and fish.
• Guanylates, found primarily in mushrooms.
Umami occurs naturally in mushrooms, avocados, potatoes, tomatoes, anchovies and seaweed.
Or it’s brought out by a process, such as cured ham, sun-dried tomatoes and fermented foods such as the Korean specialty kimchi.
Stocks used to make soup and olives also exhibit the flavor. Guerra also points to the aging of wine or starter for sourdough bread as examples of umami.
Umami is in meats and seafood, particularly shellfish such as scallops, he said.
“I haven’t even scratched the surface of the ingredients umami can be in,” he said.
Some basic ingredients have high levels of umami. The one that most surprises Guerra’s students is cucumbers.
‘Perception of salt’For comparison, Guerra points to the flavor enhancer monosodium glutamate, better known as MSG. It has a negative perception due to its saltiness.
Umami is more favorable and is in such items as soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce, he said.
“It gives the perception of salt, but it’s not salt,” he said. “You still have to manipulate the sweet, sour, salty and the bitter, but the umami will give you that depth of ‘Oh, my God.’”
Umami originsUmami is not a new concept. Japanese chemist Kikunae Ikeda discovered MSG in 1908, according to the Umami Information Center website.
He was a professor in the Department of Chemistry at the Imperial University, now known as the University of Tokyo.
While studying in Germany, Ikeda tried tomatoes, asparagus, meat and cheese for the first time. He sensed that another basic taste was present in the foods besides sweet, sour, salt and bitterness.
He noticed the same unique taste in kelp dashi prepared by his wife, Tei. He pursued commercialization of the primary umami element, glutamic acid, in the form of umami seasoning.
The umami center was established in 1982 to spread information about umami as a basic taste.
PotatoesUmami is in all potatoes, but it needs to be drawn out by cooking, said Benson, the chef.
“A cooked potato has a lot more umami characteristics than, say, a raw potato,” he said.
A raw potato is 80% water. Chefs reduce the water content for maximum flavor and to get that “fluffy” baked potato sensation, Benson said.
“Because you’re drawing out water, you’re increasing the umami and other culinary characteristics of the potato,” he said.
Growers don’t think about umami much, but chefs do, Benson said.
A public member of the Oregon Potato Commission board since 2004, he’s led the charge to develop varieties based on flavor and taste in addition to important attributes such as yield and storability.
Culinary quality is becoming more of a consideration in breeding, “mostly spearheaded by the chefs who really want delicious potatoes,” he said.
BeefBeef flavor research has been a top priority for several years, said Jessica Lancaster, director of product quality research at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
“As an individual flavor, umami does not stand out, but it does add complexity and depth when combined with other flavors,” she said.
The research categorizes umami as a positive beef flavor, often associated with the lean portion of a sample, Lancaster said.
SoybeansConsumers and chefs probably think about umami more than soybean farmers do, said Linda Funk, executive director of the Soyfoods Council.
“Oh my gosh, it’s so exciting because it’s that additional flavor sense they discovered,” she said. “It’s so wonderful when you look at what that does to your food — it makes it deeper and more delicious.”
Of all soybeans grown, 5-10% go into food, Funk said. The rest go into animal feed.
“That food segment may be small, but it is growing,” she said.
Soy sauce is the most familiar soybean product when discussing umami.
“Soy sauce is added to a lot of things to give it that really delicious flavor, certainly, the umaminess and saltiness working together,” Funk said.
Edamame — immature soybeans in the pod — has also become “incredibly” popular, either on its own or added to salads or soups.
“It becomes a really easy way to start adding that great delicious flavor, in addition to more protein, to whatever you’re eating,” she said.
Umami is in all soybean products, but becomes more pronounced in a fermented product such as miso or tempeh, an Indonesian food, Funk said.
Umami is a welcome topic in the soybean industry, she said.
“It’s really great for us to talk about it, that soybeans do have that umami flavor sense, which is an attribute,” she said. “It’s wonderful to be able to say that that’s the case.”
AvocadosUmami is highly sought after and helps create consumer value in any dish that includes it, said Jan DeLyser, vice president of marketing for the California Avocado Commission.
The avocado industry hones growing and harvesting practices to deliver avocados with the proper oil content, also known as fat characteristic, she said.
“Avocado is a fruit, but because of the fat content, the umami sensation it delivers provides satiety — the feeling of being full or satisfied,” DeLyser said. “So the value of umami for the avocado industry is to deliver flavor in dishes that give the feeling of satisfaction.”
She describes the characteristics of umami as: tongue-coating sensation, mouthfeel, long-lasting, balanced taste, salivation and complexity.
“California avocados hit all of these points with the good fat coating the mouth, adding and supporting a balanced palate and flavor,” DeLyser said.
The commission curates a kit of nine spices, used in demonstrations with foodservice chains, to focus on the avocado’s subtle umami flavor. It also shows how to leverage the fat of the avocado to enhance, complement or balance other flavors.
Mushrooms“While many consumers still don’t necessarily know what umami means, it’s absolutely part of the overall flavor experience that makes mushrooms special,” said Eric Davis, public relations director for the Mushroom Council.
The mushroom industry gives “a great amount” of consideration to umami for many reasons, Davis said. “But most visibly, the research tells us to pay close attention.”
Chefs play up “that umami factor” by pairing mushrooms with other umami-rich foods such as beef and tomatoes, seeking to “really maximize flavors,” Davis said.
For example, the Applebee’s restaurant chain has taken notice. Its Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger is an example of an “umami-forward dish,” he said.
“With flavor trending so high as a reason consumers purchase mushrooms, we will continue to promote how just adding mushrooms to any dish can boost flavor,” he said.
TomatoesThe industry has seen “growing interest” in the knowledge that foods such as tomatoes can introduce umami flavors, said Sharon Palmer, nutrition consultant for the Tomato Wellness Council.
Umami is just one of the flavor qualities tomato farmers consider each year, Palmer said.
The council provides education to consumers and food professionals about umami qualities of tomato products.
“The fact that tomatoes are easy, affordable, versatile and plant-based makes this ingredient a potentially popular item for culinary additions to increase umami in foods,” Palmer said.
Dietary needsUmami is a useful tool for chefs as they balance customers’ dietary needs, including sensitive palates, people who can’t eat salt, and vegans or vegetarians, said Guerra, the culinary instructor.
Dishes Guerra’s students learn to prepare include vegan macaroni and cheese and fresh garden gazpacho, with cucumbers, bell peppers and tomatoes.
Guerra particularly sees potential for increased umami awareness as chefs expand their menus to include more vegan and vegetarian options.
The hydrolyzed vegetable proteins and various extracts they might use are rich in umami, he said. Yeast extract is a key ingredient in a lot of vegan preparation.
Guerra makes a vegan cheese sauce, with a base of cashews or great northern beans. Carrots provide the color and sweetness of the cheese, but the undercurrent is nutritional yeast, he said.
“Part of the reason it works is it does have its own distinct flavor, but it also brings that full mouthfeel,” he said. “Taste balance is having an appropriate amount of the sweet, sour, salty and bitter, but if you have umami in the mix, it just takes it to the next level.”
Looking to the futureUmami is well on its way into the mainstream.
In 2018, the grocery store chain Trader Joe’s introduced its umami seasoning blend. It begins with kosher salt and uses a flavor base of porcini and white button mushrooms, with onion, mustard seed, red and black pepper and thyme as additional ingredients, according to the company website.
Earlier this year, Trader Joe’s introduced umami-flavored corn tortilla chips as a limited release product. Seasoning ingredients include soy sauce powder, yeast extract and shiitake mushroom powder.
Trader Joe’s does not comment on products beyond its own social media, said Nakia Rohde, the company’s public relations manager.
Conversations about umami will deepen as flavor becomes more important, said Funk, of the soyfoods council.
“A lot of people are becoming more adventuresome eaters,” she said. “They want to eat more and different, and find the newest and the best.”
“The average Joe, we’ve still got a ways to go,” Guerra said. “It can open so many doors and avenues of new and better things, both for the regular eater and the vegan-vegetarian.”
Farmers should know which products they can grow have umami, he said, to converse knowledgeably with chefs and other customers.
Guerra hopes umami one day becomes as well known as sweet, sour, salty and bitter.
“If we’re training our young culinarians to think this way, and other marketing entities are using it to sell their products, awareness is just going to continue to grow,” he said. “Which means the buy-in and buying of products is going to continue to grow.”
