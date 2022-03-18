Disruptions in Ukraine's agricultural production and exports continue to send ripple effects around the world, a top agricultural economist says.
Ukraine is a powerhouse producer and exporter and a market mover in the crops and countries in which it trades, Veronica Nigh, senior economist with American Farm Bureau Federation, said in a new “Market Intel” report.
“The growing global concern is that the prolonged absence of Ukrainian products on the global market will lead to additional suffering in the form of food price crises in countries not directly involved in the conflict,” she said.
Ukraine is the world’s seventh-largest producer and fourth-largest exporter of corn. It was responsible for 13% of global exports in the 2020/21 trade year.
It is also the eighth-largest producer and sixth-largest exporter of wheat, responsible for 8.5% of global exports in 2020/21, she said.
Russia is an even larger supplier of wheat, with 20% of the world’s wheat exports in 2020/21.
Ukraine is the largest producer and exporter of sunflower seed and its products, including oil. The nation was responsible for 47% of global exports in 2020/21.
Russia is also a significant supplier, with 29% of sunflower seed oil exports in 2020/21.
In addition, Russia is a major global player in all three nutrients in fertilizer: nitrogen, phosphate and potassium, she said.
Russia is the largest nitrogen exporter, supplying 16.5% of global exports in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available.
Russia is the third-largest phosphate exporter with a 12.7% share of global exports in 2018.
And it is the third-largest potassium exporter as well, supplying 16.5% of global exports in 2018.
Russia is also the third-largest oil producer and the second-largest natural gas producer. Natural gas accounts for 70-90% of the cost of nitrogen fertilizer, she said.
“As the assault on Ukraine stretches on, the impacts to Ukraine’s ability to produce the volume of tradable commodities the global market has grown to depend on will become more significant,” she said.
Not only will an ongoing war likely lead to fewer planted acres, but it is also likely to change the mix of crops, she said.
“With a heightened focus on feeding the Ukrainian people, it is likely that farmers will be encouraged to plant and harvest crop cereals intended for local consumption, rather than corn, sunflower seed and rapeseed for export,” she said
In the case of crops yet to be planted, as well as the wheat and rapeseed crops already in the ground, farmers will be challenged to find fuel for their machinery and fertilizer for their fields, which will likely reduce the total harvest, she said.
Beyond production, a critical piece of the Ukraine puzzle will be the level of damage that its infrastructure sustains. Significant damage to roads, bridges, rail lines and ports will make moving people and products more time-consuming and more expensive, she said.
