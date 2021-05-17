WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is hosting the first major talks on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.
Trade officials from the U.S., Mexico and Canada will discuss the deal near its one-year anniversary.
Agricultural trade between the countries is a key part of the USMCA, and the talks could have significant impacts for American farmers, trade experts say.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told the Capital Press earlier this spring both he and Tai have already had some individual conversations with trade leaders in Mexico and Canada. But this will be the first official USMCA meeting under the new administration.
U.S.-Mexico immigration and labor tensions, Mexican ag barriers, Canadian dairy markets and lumber trade agreements will be among the discussion topics.
Tensions between the U.S. and Mexico are expected over the issue of labor.
On May 12, the Biden administration filed its first labor complaint with Mexico under the USMCA. The complaint alleged a labor violation at a General Motors plant in northern Mexico.
The next day, Mexico fired back, calling for an investigation of how Mexican migrant workers are treated in the U.S. at meatpacking plants and across agricultural industries.
Labor leaders and farm groups are watching to see how Tai — who has called herself a "worker-centered" trade negotiator — will handle the accusations and perceived labor rights violations.
Agricultural industry leaders are also watching for any possible shifts in Mexican trade barriers.
In recent months, Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has imposed many commercial trade barriers on U.S. imports, hurting some American farmers.
Several pro-ag and business groups are calling for change.
“Mexico’s failure to adhere to the USMCA over the last nine months has threatened American jobs,” Brian Pomper, executive director of the Alliance for Trade Enforcement, a U.S. business coalition, said in a statement. "It’s time for USTR to bring Mexico into full compliance with the agreement.”
Canadian dairy questions will also be on the table in this week's discussions.
The U.S. dairy industry has long been trying to pry open Canada's market to allow more milk, cheese and other dairy products from the U.S.
In public statements, the U.S. Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation have criticized Canada's existing trade policies relating to dairy and urged a more open market.
It's not yet clear what Tai will do. The USTR told the House Ways and Means Committee last week that she takes the Canadian dairy issue seriously but that she hopes to resolve the problem through discussions rather than litigation.
Timber and other natural resource industries are also watching this week's talks. A bipartisan group of more than 90 U.S. House members, in a letter sent to Tai Monday morning, asked the trade representative to negotiate a new softwood lumber agreement with Canada.
The lawmakers wrote that a new agreement was needed because "lumber prices have skyrocketed more than 300% since last spring."