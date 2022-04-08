U.S. farmers will grow more sunflowers this year to make up for lost production in Ukraine, one of the world's top exporters of the crop.
Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago, throwing that nation's agricultural production into turmoil.
Ukraine and Russia are the top exporters of sunflower oil in the world.
Sunflower planting begins next month in the U.S.
USDA projects sunflower acreage will increase 10% this year, but John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, expects it to be closer to 20% more due to higher demand.
"Our main goal is to promote the crop to as many growers as possible and increase acres as much as possible," he said.
Total U.S. sunflower acres are projected to increase from 1.29 million last year to 1.42 million this year, according to USDA's prospective plantings report.
Sunflowers are currently bringing about $38.50 per hundredweight. Sandbakken thinks it's possible the price will reach $40 per hundredweight.
"We're at record levels for the price," he said. "The return per acre is probably the highest it's ever been."
Prices have risen about 20% in the last month, Sandbakken said.
"A very nice increase, showing that the market is looking to get more seed in the ground this year," he said.
Production could probably double and still not meet demand, Sandbakken said.
The primary uses of sunflowers are for oil, bird food and striped seed for confectionary use, in baking or trail mixes or salted seeds.
If a farmer has the equipment, Sandbakken thinks sunflowers could present a good opportunity.
Sunflower growers are impacted by rising input costs like other commodity farmers, Sandbakken said.
"The sunflower is a very efficient user of fertilizer, with a large tap root that goes deep in the soil," he said. "It can reach a lot of the nutrients left over from some of the more shallow-rooted crops, so we probably won't need quite as much."
