A nearly $484 billion COVID-19 aid package flew through the U.S. Senate Tuesday after Congress and the White House struck a deal to replenish a small business payroll fund and provide money for hospitals and virus testing.
The House could approve the bill as early as Thursday, and experts say President Trump will likely sign it before the end of the week.
The package includes $310 billion for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, forgivable loans designed to support payrolls so small businesses can keep workers employed.
The last batch of PPP loans ran out in just 14 days because of high demand, with only a fragment going to agriculture and related industries. This time, lenders say they anticipate the entire loan fund will evaporate in less than 72 hours.
"The gun will sound and people will go as fast as they can," said Todd Van Hoose, president and chief executive officer for the Farm Credit Council, a national trade association for 72 Farm Credit system lenders across the U.S. "People have been preparing themselves, and when the applications open, it will be a race for survival."
Farms received little aid last time. SBA figures show that, as of April 13 when 71% of the 1.7 million loans had been approved, only 1.2% went to the agricultural, forestry, fishing and hunting sector.
This time, industry experts are hopeful agribusinesses might get a little bigger piece of the pie.
Economists say farmers were jilted in the last PPP payout because agricultural lenders weren't previously set up to work with the SBA, self-employed farmers faced obstacles, and agribusinesses had complex payrolls, labor contracts, leases and taxes.
April 15, Van Hoose estimated 20 to 25 of the 72 Farm Credit system programs were ready to process applications — just one day before the money ran out. Now, he said, upward of 50 Farm Credit lenders are ready for processing.
The bill text outlines that about one-fifth of the funding for the small business loan program, $60 billion, would be set aside for smaller lending institutions, in response to Democrats' requests to steer resources to businesses that typically struggle to access loans.
The bill would also add $60 billion to the SBA's disaster relief fund — $50 billion in loans and $10 billion in grants — and farms and other agricultural enterprises would be eligible.
The SBA declined to comment on the legislation, but a spokesperson said more details will be made available to the Capital Press once the legislation is signed.
The Farm Credit Council advises farmers and ranchers to keep detailed records, make calculations, contact their local lender institutions and be prepared to apply for loans as soon as the program opens.