The sentiment on financial health on U.S. farms and ranches remained weak in October, driven mainly by increasing input costs — particularly fertilizer prices.
The index of producer sentiment by Purdue University-CME Ag Economy Barometer fell three points from the September reading to 121 relative to a baseline average index of 100.
That is in stark contrast to the record high 183 a year ago, driven by a rally in commodity prices and a second round of government payments through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
“The decline in the barometer was really driven by declines in both the index of current conditions and the index of future expectations,” said Jim Mintert, director of Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture.
The index of current conditions fell five points to 135, and the index of future expectations fell 2 points to 114.
A bigger decline was seen in the farm financial performance index, which fell 6 points to 104.
“That decline was driven primarily by the fact that fewer producers said they expect to see better financial performance on their farms in the upcoming 12 months,” he said.
There’s clearly concern on the part of farmers about farm input price inflation, he said.
“One-third of the producers in this month’s survey said they expect to see farm input prices rise by 12% or more in the upcoming year,” he said.
More than half said they expected input prices to rise 8% or more in the upcoming year. That’s compared with an average yearly increase of 1.8% in the last 10 years.
“The dramatic rise in fertilizer prices that’s taken place in recent months is a key factor in concerns about rising input costs. But those concerns extend to other inputs such as seed, pesticides and machinery repairs and ownership,” analysts said in the latest Ag Barometer report.
In a follow-up question, the survey asked producers about their biggest concern for their operation in the coming year, and 44% said higher input costs are the number one concern, Mintert said.
The farm capital investment index actually rose slightly to 46 from 43 in September. However, 39% of producers said low farm machinery inventories have really been impacting their farm machinery purchasing plan, he said.
He thinks that’s holding back the farm capital investment index, he said.
“Despite the weakness in overall farmer sentiment, farmers continue to be bullish about farmland values,” he said.
The long-term farmland value expectation index hit a record-high reading of 161. The short-term index rose as well, he said.
However, concerns about rising input costs are starting to have a dampening effect on expectations for farmland cash rentals. In August and September, about half of the corn and soybean growers in the survey expected 2022 rental rates to rise above 2021 rates. That percentage dipped to 43% in October, the analysts said in the report.
The survey also asked producers about the possibility of capturing carbon on their farm and receiving payments for it, given a lot of interest and publicity on the issue.
“However, a majority of the farmers — 71% of farmers in this survey — said they’re really not aware of opportunities to receive payments to capture carbon on their farms,” he said.
In addition, just 1% of all the producers said they’ve signed a carbon contract, he said.