Many people in many sectors of U.S. agriculture are becoming increasingly concerned the U.S. is losing ground in global trade to international competitors.
The U.S. has taken an observer status as its international competitors have moved ahead with advantageous free trade agreements, said.
“Over the last 10 years, U.S. progress on new trade agreements has been very modest. And the outlook is not promising,” he said during a virtual roundtable hosted by Farmers for Free Trade on Dec. 14.
The Biden administration’s announced trade policy is squarely focused on enforcing existing trade agreements. While that’s very important, it’s not new trade agreements, he said.
“Rival trading nations have rapidly expanded trade opportunities by bilateral and multilateral trade arrangements,” he said.
China, the No. 1 nation in international trade, has entered into 10 new free trade agreements since 2010. The European Union, No. 2, has entered into eight.
Japan, No. 4, has entered into seven, and Canada, No. 8, has entered into eight.
“By comparison, the U.S. — which is number three in international trade — has concluded just four trade agreements, the most significant of which was the modernization of NAFTA,” he said.
His organization's analysis of trade agreements since 2010 shows the EU gained $553 billion in benefits, China gained $420 billion and the U.S. gained $171 billion.
The U.S. benefit was about 30% of what the EU achieved and about 40% of what China achieved. That’s not even competitive, he said.
“So over the last decade, through bipartisan neglect of potential new trade agreements, U.S. has fallen behind in seizing economic development opportunities,” he said.
“Unfortunately, the outlook is worse,” he said.
Major trade partners are moving forward with new trade agreements. In the last year, nearly half a dozen countries have expressed interest or formally notified their intent to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, he said.
That agreement was “engineered by the U.S. as the economic centerpiece of President Obama’s pivot to Asia,” he said.
Former President Trump quickly withdrew the U.S. from its predecessor, the Trans-Pacific partnership, after taking office.
“The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the world, and China and other aspiring nations are eager to enter the circle of CPTPP membership as U.S. continues in an observer status,” he said.
Additional multilateral trade pacts are emerging in the region exclusive of the U.S., including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership — the world’s largest trade agreement, he said.
It covers 30% of the global economy and 30% of the global population, joining for the first time Asian trading giants China, Japan and South Korea. It stipulates the removal of tariffs on 91% of goods and the standardization of regulations on investment, intellectual property and e-commerce, further deepening supply chains in the region, he said.
The agreement includes 15 countries and is projected to enter into force on Jan. 1.
As the U.S. sits on the sidelines while other countries engage in trade deal, “U.S. loses markets and investment as competitors set the rules of trade with our potential customers,” he said.
“So we’ve fallen significantly behind. Our competitors are picking up momentum while we are slowing down, and this is a game in which it takes a long time to score,” he said.