Though the trade surpluses enjoyed by U.S. farmers for decades have recently been eroding, experts say the trend isn’t necessarily as gloomy as it sounds.
Exports of farm goods no longer outpace imports as widely or consistently as they did traditionally, and have occasionally even fallen behind in recent years, according to federal data.
As long as shipments of U.S. agricultural products keep increasing, though, economists don’t consider a trade deficit to be an alarming development.
“In and of itself, it’s not a negative, but the American in me says, ‘Let’s go try to sell more American products,’” said Seth Meyer, chief economist at the USDA.
Consumers now have a multitude of choices year-round at the grocery store, while historically some foods were available only seasonally, Meyer said.
“We’re able to import the things we want and export the things we’re good at producing,” he said. “It’s nice to see options for consumers and markets for producers rising all at the same time.”
Agricultural imports tend to complement the products offered in the U.S., rather than replace domestically produced farm goods, said Veronica Nigh, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation.
“We know trade balances aren’t the end-all, be-all for the health of a sector,” Nigh said. “Having a negative trade balance doesn’t mean an industry isn’t healthy.”
The question, then, is whether U.S. farm exports will stay robust or will begin to falter due to a strong dollar and other factors.
The U.S. agricultural trade balance is running at a $3.5 billion deficit so far in 2022, but exports have still increased by 16% in value compared to last year, according to Farm Bureau’s most recently compiled statistics for the calendar year.
In other words, global demand for U.S. farm goods has been expanding but the rate of growth has been surpassed by a 19% increase in imports.
It’s somewhat surprising that exports have continued climbing despite the U.S. dollar gaining in value against other global currencies, which effectively made American farm products more expensive overseas, Nigh said.
“Normally, we would expect to see this level of dollar strength eat into export viability,” she said.
Eventually, the U.S. agriculture industry can expect the dollar’s appreciation to have an impact on demand, Nigh said.
“There is a limit to how much people in other countries will pay for U.S. products, but I don’t know what that limit is,” she said.
The worst case scenario would be if crop prices plunge due to a spike in production while the costs of fertilizer and other farm inputs keeps rising, she said.
“Fertilizer does not necessarily fall in lockstep with commodity prices,” Nigh said.
The USDA is projecting a $3.5 billion agricultural trade deficit in fiscal 2023, which began this autumn, compared to a surplus of more than $17.6 billion about five years ago, the most recent peak.
According to the agency, the U.S. experienced an annual trade deficit of $1.3 billion in fiscal 2019 and $3.7 billion in fiscal 2020, though the trade balance may be calculated differently according to the definition of “farm goods.”
Trade disputes with China and other partners have contributed to the U.S. trade balance narrowing or slipping into deficit after traditionally experiencing surpluses “to the tune of $20 billion-plus,” said Angela Hofmann, global trade adviser and board member of the Farmers for Free Trade nonprofit.
The gap between agricultural exports and imports has also narrowed due to heightened competition in the global agricultural market, Hofmann said.
Tariffs often impede the flow of U.S. farm goods to foreign nations that have agreed to lower them for other countries, she said.
“We haven’t been as aggressive in opening new markets,” Hofmann said. “Our competitors have been cutting deals all around us. Our competitors will look for advantages whenever the U.S. is sitting on the sidelines.”
It’s not too late for the U.S. to try regaining its market share by persuading foreign governments to come to the negotiating table, she said.
“There’s got to be a very focused effort on making that happen,” Hofmann said. “What the trade deficit tells us is we need to be looking at new customers.”
Internal economic policies have international impacts as well.
Inflation across the U.S. economy is prompting the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates, indicating the dollar will probably remain strong and stifle demand for American farm goods, said Jim Budzynski, managing principal of the Macrogain Partners consultancy firm.
The trade balance will likely be affected by reduced shipments to China, which sated its appetite for U.S. agricultural products during a buying spree meant to ease trade tensions with the Trump administration, Budzynski said.
“Once they’d done that, it was inevitable the market was going to drop,” since China couldn’t sustain purchases at such high levels, he said.
More broadly, the U.S. agriculture industry should now prepare for a “de-globalizing” economy as trading partners decrease their reliance on the dollar as “the world’s currency,” Budzynski said.
Low interest rates in the U.S. helped spur globalization as the dollar “greased the skids of commerce,” he said.
That course has shifted because trading partners don’t want to be at the mercy of rising U.S. interest rates, which will make dollars more expensive for trade, Budzynski said.
“As they move away from the dollar, that complexity is going to return,” since conversion among different currencies introduces friction into global trade, he said.
Farmers and processors who’ve bet heavily on China or another export market should rethink putting all their eggs into one basket, he said.
Geopolitical conflicts can quickly impose barriers to trade, cutting off access to important sales outlets, Budzynski said. “Almost overnight, you can find yourself gasping for air.”
Agricultural companies should look for local and regional opportunities to diversity their businesses, he said. “I would move less and less of my products into export markets and more and more into domestic markets.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.