Rising interest rates, inflation and a possible recession are causing broad economic uncertainty, but what does the triple threat mean for farmers?
Roger Cryan, chief economist for American Farm Bureau Federation, broke it down in the latest Market Intel report.
First, short- and long-term interest rates are high and rising, he said.
“In recent years, interest expense has been about 5% of farm cash production expenses. Farmers will be facing interest rates double and triple what they were just a few years ago, with corresponding increases in interest expense,” he said.
High interest rates, caused by both high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s steps to address inflation, led to the farm debt crisis in the 1980s, he said.
“A doubling or tripling of interest expenses now could cause similar pressures, especially for any farmer already committed to new investments, beginning farmers or farmers forced to borrow for succession,” he said.
“If history is a guide, it could take years for long-term interest rates to come back down to where they were for the last decade,” he said.
Second, higher interest rates tend to lower property values, including farmland values, which would make worse the debt trap of higher interest rates and lower farm returns, he said.
Third, rising interest rates will raise the cost of all debt, including government debt, which will ultimately cost the taxpayer and limit the government’s flexibility to provide assistance in a debt crisis, he said.
“Fourth, inflation is slashing the purchasing power of American consumers, and weakening the economy, which both undercut demand for farm products and lowers prices,” he said.
Fifth, inflation undermines the real value of USDA programs, including the value of reference prices and budgets for most commodity programs, he said.
“Sixth, the aggressive interest rate increases by the Fed are making the dollar attractive to foreign investors and strengthening the dollar, which undermines U.S. agricultural export competitiveness,” he said.
Seventh, a Fed-driven recession in the U.S. is bad for the global economy, which will also undermine U.S. agricultural exports, he said.
“Farmers have a lot at stake in the actions of the Federal Reserve Bank, just as they did 40 years ago,” he said.
