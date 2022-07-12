Rail order delays, empty export containers and equipment shortages are among the factors continuing to vex shippers of agricultural goods.
In a report on the mid-year status of transportation, American Farm Bureau Federation details problems on the rails, roads and on the ocean — noting supply-chain fluidity has plummeted since the start of the pandemic and been exacerbated by geopolitical rifts.
Total grain rail cars loaded and billed in the U.S. in the second quarter of the year are down 18,000 from the same time a year earlier.
For BSNF Railway and Union Pacific — which handled 64% of all U.S. grain rail cars in the second quarter — shipments were down 9% and 14%, respectively.
The number of unfilled grain car orders, one or more days overdue, went from 62,000 in the second quarter of 2021 to 204,000 in the second quarter of 2022 — a 231% increase.
Of those, nearly 70% were 11 or more days overdue — a 348% increase from the second quarter of 2021.
“Most order delays are lasting 11 days or more, putting perishable goods waiting for shipment at risk of rot and grain mills or livestock operations reliant on a steady stream of raw materials and feed in limbo,” Daniel Munch, a Farm Bureau economist.
But transportation woes aren’t limited to railways.
“Low container and equipment inventories have stalled operational capacity across all segments of the transportation system,” he said.
More recently, discussion of the availability of container chassis, the trailer frames specifically designed to carry a range of container types over railways and highways, has reached center stage, he said.
“Even if a surplus of containers existed, chassis are essential to transport them,” he said.
Chassis are also limiting the ocean port side of the equation in which turnover of chassis between customers has been slowed to a pinch point. Further, the price for a chassis has reportedly tripled, from an average of about $7,000 to over $21,000 each.
“Currently, there are very few containers, container chassis and ships produced domestically, with the bulk of manufacturing taking place in China,” he said.
A small number of large Chinese firms control 95% of global maritime container inventory production, 85% of global intermodal chassis production and 40% of the global commercial ship order book.
“Carriers are also incentivized to return empty containers abroad as soon as possible to take advantage of freight rates that remain much higher for routes from Asia to North America than North America to Asia,” he said.
In the first quarter of 2022, 70% of exported containers from California were empty — the fifth consecutive quarter with empties over 65% of exports.
Ocean freight rates for U.S. exporters are also an issue, with average ocean rates for 20- and 40-foot containers moving from Los Angeles to Shanghai about 75% above pre-pandemic levels with few signs of relief ahead.
“The compounding impact of widespread price increases for inputs like fertilizer and fuel combined with general inflationary pressures and record transportation costs continue to whittle away at margins,” he said.