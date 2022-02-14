A trademark dispute has erupted between two environmental groups over a campaign to restore Endangered Species Act protections for wolves.
Wolves of the Rockies, a Montana-based nonprofit, is seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the International Wildlife Coexistence Network, an Idaho-based nonprofit, from using its #RelistWolves trademark.
The two organizations both disagree with a 2020 Trump administration decision to remove gray wolves in the contiguous U.S. from the list of threatened and endangered species.
A federal court ruling recently reinstated ESA protections for most of those wolves, except the Northern Rocky Mountains population.
According to Wolves of the Rockies, its #RelistWolves trademark has “become famous” on social media and online, with celebrities using the “hashtag” to promote the relisting of wolves.
The nonprofit claims the brand and associated promotions were launched in the summer of 2021 and have since reached millions of people, drawing visitors to its website and spurring more than 40,000 letters to Congress that demand wolf protections.
Several months later after the campaign began, the International Wildlife Coexistence Network started using a similar phrase, RelistWolvesNow, to exploit the goodwill generated by the plaintiff’s campaign, according to the complaint.
The effect of the infringing website, video and messages is to divert donations from the plaintiff’s campaign and to cause “confusion by the public” about the difference between the two operations, the complaint said.
The plaintiff cites several emails from “coalition partners” who claimed the two efforts are being mixed up, which could threaten continued support from celebrities and other advocates, the complaint said. “Losing these coalition partners and supporters due to this confusion over the #RelistWolves brand would cause great and immediate harm to the #RelistWolves campaign and Wolves of the Rockies itself.”
The International Wildlife Coexistence Network said the lawsuit's claims "have no merit" and denied infringing on the plaintiff's trademark.
"WOTR does not own common words and phrases," the group said in an email. "Everybody should be free to use 'relist wolves' and 'relist wolves now' to spread the message that wolves need immediate protection under the Endangered Species Act."
The conflict between the two organizations arose during the planning stages of the campaign, according to the complaint.
Suzanne Stone, executive director of the International Wildlife Coexistence Network, posed as a “collaborator” and “emphatically insisted” that Wolves of the Rockies hire a certain public relations firm to promote the campaign, the lawsuit said.
The plaintiff refused to hire that company after finding out that Stone would receive a “kick-back” payment from the public relations firm, after which she “decided to compete with or cripple the #RelistWolves campaign,” the complaint said.
Apart from infringing on the trademark, the defendant has engaged in unfair competition in violation of federal and state laws, the complaint said.
The lawsuit demands the defendant stop misappropriating the plaintiff’s trademark and pay damages and attorney fees in an amount decided by the court.
The International Wildlife Coexistence Network said it plans to "vigorously defend its rights" in federal court, as well as the rights of others to advocate for the protection of wolves.
"It is unfortunate that WOTR is targeting a sister organization with baseless lawsuits, spending time and money that could be better used advocating for the lives of wolves," the group said.