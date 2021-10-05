WASHINGTON, D.C. — At a think tank event Monday, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced her long-anticipated plans for what trade with China will look like under the Biden administration.
The bottom line: The U.S. will continue its combative economic relationship with China, countering that nation's economic threats with trade barriers and other punitive measures.
Tai said the U.S. plans to seek new trade talks with Beijing and will push China on its failure to keep promises made to the Trump administration. Tai said she also plans to keep most of Trump's controversial tariffs in place — levies on more than $350 billion in Chinese imports.
However, Tai said, she aims to restore the ability of U.S. importers to seek tariff exemptions.
“We will use the full range of tools we have and develop new tools as needed to defend American economic interests from harmful policies and practices,” Tai said in her speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C., think tank.
Critics, including industry groups, said that while Tai waxed eloquent on starting conversations and developing tools, she failed to provide specifics on negotiating tactics or timing.
Trade experts from Rhodium Group, a China research group; Matthews Asia, an investment firm; several economic researchers; and many industry group leaders expressed frustration that Tai offered broad statements but few details.
"She's going to re-engage with China, and that's a good thing," Mary Lovely, a Syracuse University trade economist who attended Tai's speech, told the Reuters news service. "But her whole plan seems to be, 'I'm going to have a conversation.'"
Some industry leaders also expressed disappointment that Tai said she plans to keep many tariffs in place and that she offered no answer to whether the tariffs will remain permanent.
"Today’s long-awaited announcement proved the Biden administration’s trade strategy on China to be lackluster at most, and will further inflict unnecessary damage to the American economy and retail supply chains," David French, senior vice president of the National Retail Federation, said in a statement Monday.
However, farm groups and other observers at Tai's speech were appreciative of some of her promises.
Tai said the U.S. would continue to press China to follow through on its pledges in the Phase 1 accord signed in January 2020. It requires China to buy U.S. agricultural goods.
According to calculations from Chad Brown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, who has been tracking China's purchases under Phase 1, China missed the goal for goods purchased by nearly 40% in 2020 and is on pace to be 30% short of its goal in 2021.
Farm group leaders have told the Capital Press they are counting on Tai to hold China to its promises under the agreement, so Tai's pledge to keep working on it was welcome news.
However, Tai said she has no plans to launch an investigation into Chinese trade practices.
Tai also said she does not foresee negotiating a Phase 2 deal after Phase 1 is finished, something Trump had planned to do. She said a Phase 2 agreement would not be likely to succeed and cited a "disinclination" to use the Trump administration's labels.
"Our objective is not to inflame trade tensions with China," she said.