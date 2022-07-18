Urea ammonium nitrate shipments from Russia and Trinidad haven’t harmed U.S. fertilizer manufacturers enough to justify retaliatory tariffs on the imports, according to federal trade regulators.
The U.S. International Trade Commission has unanimously agreed that UAN imports from those countries have not “materially injured” the domestic fertilizer industry, precluding the federal government from imposing anti-dumping duties on the products.
The agency began investigating UAN imports last year after receiving a complaint from CF Industries, a major U.S. nitrogen producer that argued excessive UAN imports had unfairly driven down prices for the popular fertilizer.
However, the company’s petition was opposed by certain fertilizer distributors, who claimed CF Industries is an “unreliable supplier” that’s largely responsible for its own problems in the domestic market.
Several agricultural organizations also spoke out against retaliatory tariffs on UAN, fearing such measures would further drive up fertilizer prices that are already surging and eating into farm profits.
“If these duties are finally imposed, production costs to farmers across the country for corn, soybeans, cotton, wheat, and other crops will increase for the next planting season and beyond,” the American Farm Bureau Federation said in a letter to regulators.
Despite such concerns, the petition for tariffs initially made headway with federal trade regulators, with the U.S. International Trade Commission initially finding there’s a “reasonable indication” domestic nitrogen manufacturers are hurt by UAN from Russian and Trinidad.
The U.S. Department of Commerce, which also evaluates trade complaints, determined that tariffs of up to 123% were warranted because Russia and Trinidad subsidized UAN production and dumped the fertilizer onto the U.S. market below fair market values.
For countervailing and antidumping duties to become final, however, the U.S. International Trade Commission would have to determine that imports have materially injured domestic manufacturers. The reasons for the commission’s negative determination will be released in a report next month.
International Raw Materials, a large fertilizer distributor, argued that CF Industries only experienced a short-term reduction in profits in 2020 — which wasn’t caused by imported UAN — and the company has since “rebounded spectacularly.”
A global shortage of UAN has the company “printing money” while imports are necessary to serve relatively remote coastal markets, since CF Industries is focused on more profitable Midwestern markets that are closer to its manufacturing base, according to IRM.
Under federal law, trade regulators cannot cite the current profitability or improved fortunes of CF Industries to determine that it hasn’t been materially injured in recent years, the company claimed.
Imports from Russia and Trinidad, rather than weather disruptions and depressed commodity prices, caused an “overhang” of UAN supplies that harmed CF Industries, the company said.
Without massive UAN imports from Russia and Trinidad, "the domestic industry’s production, U.S. shipments, prices, profits and profitability would have been materially greater during full-year 2021, as well as in 2019 and 2020," the company said.