With more money in their pockets due to massive government stimulus payments, U.S. consumers are lighting up e-commerce. That, in turn, has put an added strain on the nation's trucking industry.
There’s lots of stuff on the road, and trucking capacity is a struggle, which has implications for the U.S. dairy industry, Phil Plourd, president of Blimling and Associates, said in the latest “Blimling Breakdown” podcast.
Truck orders are booming, lead times are long, and truck and trailer manufacturers are swamped with orders, he said.
“We’re working to correct the issues, but it takes time,” he said.
Freight rates crashed during the worst of the pandemic last spring, but he believes rates for refrigerated trucks and dry vans are now at the highest level ever seen, he said.
In addition, the chronic shortage of truck drivers in the U.S. was made worse by the pandemic, and soaring insurance costs are adding pressure, he said.
The tight situation is making it more expensive to move dairy product and causing some "knock-off" effects, he said.
“From a supply-chain perspective, I’ve gotten the sense the past few weeks that one of the factors in the acceleration of demand at the wholesale level has been people just reaching out in a lot of different places and grabbing anything they can find and get wheels under,” he said.
They may be double buying or at least one-and-a-half buying just because they’re not confident in the ability to get the freight and get things in the right place, he said.
So when freight is tight, it can create some spot shortages in the marketplace, he said.
“It may lead to shortages today. It may lead to some over-ordering that’ll lead to surpluses in distribution areas down the road,” he said.
Shipping by rail offers no relief for trucking woes, as increased port traffic has meant a lot more demand for intermodal rail, he said.
“There’s basically not enough capacity to meet demand. I would say that the railroads in the United States have had the same trouble as the trucking companies and ocean companies with COVID and labor and employees,” he said.
Rail traffic and intermodal traffic are at all-time highs. It’s erratic but well above the 2019 pace, he said.
He thinks the quest to add trucking capacity, drivers and equipment is going to remain a struggle for much of the year, he said.
“I don’t see any major slowdown in trucking demand over the short run,” he said.
More capacity and past-the-peak demand could keep freight rates from moving too much higher, but he doesn’t see a major downside correction in freight rates this year unless the pandemic takes a turn for the worse in a big way, he said.
“Absent that, I think demand is going to remain quite good for trucking and freight. And I think supply, while on the road to catching up, is going to remain constrained or behind the demand curve,” he said.