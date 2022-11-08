The average U.S. price of on-highway diesel fuel was $5.32 a gallon on Oct. 31. That's $1.59 above the same time last year but 49 cents below the June 20 peak of $5.81.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the price of crude oil is the main factor in the price of diesel fuel.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you