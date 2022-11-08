The average U.S. price of on-highway diesel fuel was $5.32 a gallon on Oct. 31. That's $1.59 above the same time last year but 49 cents below the June 20 peak of $5.81.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the price of crude oil is the main factor in the price of diesel fuel.
“The diesel market is tight and will likely remain so throughout the end of 2022,” said Veronica Nigh, senior economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation.
“The underlying increase in demand shows no sign of letting up, while it’s anyone’s guess when Russia’s actions in Ukraine will come to an end and bring some sense of normalcy back to the oil markets,” she said in the Nov. 3 Market Intel report.
A ban on U.S. imports of petroleum, coal and natural gas from Russia in response to that nation's invasion of Ukraine includes crude oil and petroleum products.
While Russia accounted for only 3% of U.S. crude oil imports, it accounted for a 20% share of U.S. imports of petroleum products in 2021. Petroleum products are used by the U.S. as a supplement to crude oil in the refining process, she said.
EIA charts show U.S. imports of distillate, which include diesel fuels and fuel oils, are lower in 2021-2022 relative to 2020-2021 and U.S. exports of distillates are higher.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had significant impacts on global markets for crude oil and petroleum products, not just U.S. markets,” she said.
The result for the U.S. diesel market is a net decrease in distillate trade, further tightening U.S. supplies, she said.
Beyond the impact of Russia, U.S. diesel production capacity has dropped by about 180,000 barrels per day since 2019. This is equivalent to about 4% of current diesel production, she said.
U.S. refining capacity has declined in the last two years as plants were shut down during the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, causing prices to spike. Several plants that closed are being converted to produce cleaner-burning renewable diesel, but those facilities are not yet online, she said.
Demand for diesel rises in the fall and winter with increased demand from trucking, farming and heating. But there’s also increased demand this year as drought conditions have led to low water levels on major waterways such as the Mississippi River forcing more product into trucks for longer distances, she said.
In addition, “industry experts have pointed out that the high price situation has created what is known as market backwardation — where prompt deliveries are priced at a premium over future deliveries — which makes building inventory extremely costly, feeding into a vicious cycle of tight supplies and price spikes,” she said.
U.S. stocks of diesel fuel are currently down 17% relative to a year ago.
“The EIA projects national diesel prices to average $4.86 per gallon in fourth quarter 2022 and $4.29 per gallon in 2023. We’re going to have to hurry to see prices reach these levels,” she said.
