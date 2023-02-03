On Feb. 2, Rep. Glenn "G.T." Thompson, R-Pa., chair of the House Agriculture Committee, announced the new subcommittee chairs for the 118th Congress.
"Their expertise and partnership are essential to fulfilling this committee's mandate of delivering certainty and prosperity to American agriculture and its entire value chain," Thompson said.
Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., is the chair of the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit.
Scott has said his priorities include potentially boosting crop insurance to factor in input costs, supporting fruit and vegetable producers and ironing out lingering supply chain wrinkles.
The subcommittee's jurisdiction will cover many areas, including the farm safety net, Farm Service Agency credit programs and oversight of the Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency.
Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., will chair the Subcommittee on Forestry.
LaMalfa is known for opposing the Biden administration's recently updated Waters of the United States Rule, or WOTUS, opposing the decommissioning of the Lower Klamath Hydroelectric Project and urging the U.S. Forest Service to cut trees and thin vegetation to prevent wildfires.
The subcommittee's jurisdiction will cover the USDA Forest Service and private forestlands, oversee active forest management and review forest-related aspects of the farm bill.
Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., is the new chair of the Subcommittee on Conservation, Research and Biotechnology. Baird has generally opposed big spending packages, supported biotechnological innovations and pushed for farmers to have more time to adapt to new pesticide restrictions.
The subcommittee has jurisdiction over many areas, including USDA conservation programs, oversight of the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency, research programs authorized in the farm bill, oversight of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and oversight of federal agricultural biotechnology polices.
Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., will chair the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Foreign Agriculture and Horticulture.
Finstad is known for opposing the new WOTUS Rule, working to prevent rail service delays, demanding increased oversight of USDA meal programs and requesting a study be conducted on the impacts of foreign investment in U.S. farmland.
The subcommittee he chairs has jurisdiction over reviewing existing trade agreements, overseeing SNAP, reviewing marketing and promotion programs related to specialty crops and overseeing commodity distribution programs.
Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., will chair the Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy and Poultry.
Mann says that for the 2023 Farm Bill, he is "hyper-focused" on crop insurance, trade promotion and oversight.
The subcommittee's jurisdiction covers livestock, dairy and poultry markets, policies impacting dairy producers, USDA's implementation of the Packers and Stockyards At, ongoing efforts to increase meat processing capacity, programs designed to protect animal health and the review of meat and poultry inspection policies.
Finally, Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., will chair the Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets and Rural Development.
Johnson supports more oversight of foreign purchases of U.S. farmland, introduced the Ocean Shipping Reform Act last year and has led efforts to improve rural infrastructure.
The subcommittee's jurisdiction will cover policies to promote rural prosperity, policies to bring more oversight of digital markets, operations related to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and policies to help farmers mitigate risks.
